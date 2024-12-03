Salem, NH Embraces Community Choice Aggregation for Affordable Electricity

Freedom Energy Logistics is a leading energy advisory. The company offers comprehensive energy supply management and renewable energy solutions supporting energy goals and sustainability objectives for businesses and municipalities. Colonial Power Group is an independent energy consulting company that specializes in helping municipalities to create and manage electric Community Choice Aggregation Programs.

Freedom Energy and Colonial Power Group Selected by Salem to Enhance Purchasing Power for the Town

AUBURN, NH, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Salem, NH has chosen Freedom Energy Logistics and Colonial Power Group (CPG) as the providers for the Town’s Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) program to help reduce electricity costs for residents. The CCA program offers an alternative to variable electricity prices by leveraging the community’s collective purchasing power for greater local control and increased consumer protection.The CCA model provided by Freedom Energy and CPG enables the Town to develop energy procurement strategies tailored to the specific needs and priorities of its community, offering a different approach compared to regional methods offered by other companies. The model allows Salem to secure competitive electricity rates, provide affordable product options, and seek to deliver savings by combining the buying power of residents and businesses. By choosing Freedom Energy and CPG, Salem aims to provide greater budget predictability and price stability, while also shielding them from energy market volatility and price fluctuations."We are excited to collaborate with the Town of Salem on their CCA program," said Bart Fromuth, CEO of Freedom Energy Logistics. "Our CCA model empowers communities to make decisions that best serve their residents, and we are dedicated to help Salem achieve their goal of reducing and stabilizing energy costs."Joe Sweeney, chair of the Salem Town Council, emphasized how Freedom Energy and CPG's local control model aligns with the Council's vision for their CCA program. He stated, “This approach should save our community money by leveraging the buying power of our 32,000 residents for better pricing and enhanced consumer protection.”The implementation of the CCA program will involve continuous collaboration between Freedom Energy, CPG, the Town of Salem, and key stakeholders. The program is expected to commence in early 2025, following the completion of the required regulatory approvals and public outreach efforts.About Freedom Energy LogisticsFounded in 2006, Freedom Energy Logistics is a leading energy advisory. The private company offers comprehensive energy supply management and renewable energy solutions supporting energy goals and sustainability objectives for businesses and organizations throughout the U.S. Freedom’s team of energy experts has worked with and delivered energy saving, environmentally responsible solutions for some of the largest commercial and industrial companies, municipalities, universities, healthcare facilities, and businesses. With its headquarters located in Auburn, NH, and a second regional office in Westborough, MA, Freedom Energy also has employees serving clients locally throughout the regions. For more information, visit www.felpower.com

