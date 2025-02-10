Madison Insurance Group Proudly Supports the Tunnel to Towers Celebrity Golf Classic Hosted by Gary Player

Madison Insurance Group Logo

Madison Insurance Group announces sponsorship and participation in the Celebrity Golf Classic Hosted by Gary Player, benefiting the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

True leadership is about impact. Supporting Tunnel to Towers is an investment in the heroes who safeguard our future, and we are honored to stand with them.” — Marc Jacobs, Chairman and CEO Madison Insurance Group

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madison Insurance Group is honored to announce its sponsorship and participation in the Celebrity Golf Classic Hosted by Gary Player, taking place on March 31, 2025, at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. This premier event benefits the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting Gold Star families, fallen first responders, and catastrophically injured veterans.“At Madison Insurance Group, we believe in giving back to those who have sacrificed so much for our country,” said Mark Sims, President of Madison Insurance Group. “Tunnel to Towers’ mission to provide mortgage-free homes to Gold Star families and build smart homes for injured veterans aligns with our commitment to supporting the heroes who protect and serve our communities. We’re proud to support causes that uplift and strengthen our society.”The Tunnel to Towers Foundation honors the legacy of fallen service members and first responders through impactful programs, including the Gold Star Family Home Program, Fallen First Responder Home Program, and Smart Home Program, as well as initiatives to combat veteran homelessness."True leadership is about impact—building stronger businesses and stronger communities," said Marc Jacobs, CEO and Chairman of Madison Insurance Group. "Supporting Tunnel to Towers is an investment in the heroes who safeguard our future, and we are honored to stand with them."The Celebrity Golf Classic, featuring world-renowned golfer Gary Player and notable supporters such as Mark Wahlberg, Jim Wahlberg, and Jay Feldman, will bring together leaders in business, sports, and philanthropy to support America’s heroes.###About Madison Insurance GroupMadison Insurance Group is a leading provider of innovative risk management solutions, specializing in enterprise risk management , alternative risk transfer, and customized insurance structures. Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Madison Insurance Group is committed to providing businesses with strategic insurance solutions that offer financial security, operational stability, and long-term growth opportunities. By leveraging unique insurance structures, the company helps clients protect against catastrophic financial losses while optimizing their risk management strategies.For more information about Madison Insurance Group visit online at: https://madisoninsurancegroup.org/ About the Tunnel to Towers FoundationBorn from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to “do good,” by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially-adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Tunnel to Towers is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America to Never Forget September 11, 2001. Visit t2t.org to learn more.

