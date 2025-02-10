Plainview men arrested for theft of LDAF property

News

Press release

For immediate release: February 10, 2025

On January 31, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) personnel reported several items stolen from the LDAF Plainview Tower building in Rapides Parish. Stolen items included a 2021 Honda ATV, a burn tank sprayer, a Stihl chainsaw, and a Stihl backpack blower.

During the subsequent investigation, agents received information on where some of the items may be located. After searching a nearby property, the stolen Honda ATV and the burn tank sprayer were located. Later that day, LDAF agents recovered the stolen Stihl chainsaw and Stihl backpack blower. As a result of the investigation, 27-year-old Myron Houston of Plainview is being held for burglary and four counts of felony theft as he is currently in the custody of the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges. On February 5, 50-year-old George Perkins Jr. of Plainview was arrested for possession of stolen things and obstruction of justice also related to this investigation.

The investigation resulted in the recovery of all of the items. The approximate total property value is estimated at $9,900.00.

The LDAF Forestry Enforcement Division would like to thank the Rapides and Allen Parish sheriffs’ offices for their assistance in the investigation. As a result of the investigation, these men are also being held by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office for several other unrelated violations in the area.

Note: All persons accused of any crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

LDAF urges the public to report any forestry-related crimes to the LDAF Office of Forestry at 225-925-4500 or LDAF’s 24-hour hotline at 1-855-452-5323.

