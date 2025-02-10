Ban on DeepSeek AI for Government Devices

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a statewide ban to prohibit the DeepSeek Artificial Intelligence application from being downloaded on ITS-managed government devices and networks. DeepSeek is an AI start-up founded and owned by High-Flyer, a stock trading firm based in the People’s Republic of China. Serious concerns have been raised concerning DeepSeek AI’s connection to foreign government surveillance and censorship, including how DeepSeek can be used to harvest user data and steal technology secrets.

“Public safety is my top priority and we’re working aggressively to protect New Yorkers from foreign and domestic threats,” Governor Hochul said. “New York will continue fighting to combat cyber threats, ensure the privacy and safety of our data, and safeguard against state-sponsored censorship.”

New York State Chief Cyber Officer Colin Ahern said, “Safeguarding New Yorker’s critical infrastructure, privacy, freedom from censorship are central pillars of Governor Hochul’s security and resilience agenda. This action today demonstrates we will continue to defend New York from cyber threats.”

New York State Office of Information Technology Services Chief Information Officer and Director Dru Rai said, “The decision by Governor Hochul to prevent downloads of DeepSeek is consistent with the State’s Acceptable Use of Artificial Intelligence Technologies policy that was established at her direction over a year ago to responsibly evaluate AI systems, better serve New Yorkers, and ensure agencies remain vigilant about protecting against unwanted outcomes. I commend the Governor for recognizing that this must continue to be the highest priority.”

Today’s announcement builds on the Governor’s 2024 issuance of statewide guidance for AI use in government, which established that through the responsible use of AI, State agencies can drive innovation, increase operational efficiencies and better serve New Yorkers while protecting privacy, managing risk and promoting accountability, safety and equity.

That guidance — which included provisions on the proper use of AI, human oversight, fairness and equity, transparency, risk assessment and management, privacy and security — offered a comprehensive policy for the use of AI in State government.