Cracking Down on DIY Machine Guns & 3D-Printed Guns

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “These proposals give law enforcement the tools needed to address the growing danger posed by 3D-printed and illegally modified firearms. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s leadership, the New York State Police and our partners are working to stay ahead of the bad actors who are using new technology for nefarious purposes, and keep our communities safe.”

Albany County District Attorney Lee C. Kindlon said, “Governor Hochul's proposal attacks this issue at the source: requiring that pistols sold in New York be designed so they cannot easily be converted and criminalizing the digital blueprints used to manufacture these weapons and components. Clear, enforceable laws like this are exactly what prosecutors need.”

Erie County District Attorney Michael J. Keane said, “I am extremely grateful to the Governor for her support of public safety initiatives. State funding has enhanced the collaborative efforts of prosecutors, law enforcement and our community partners to achieve unprecedented low levels of gun-involved crimes. We must also strengthen laws in New York State as technology evolves. Individuals who manufacture 3D-printed firearm components or profit from sharing digital instructions must be held accountable. I thank Governor Hochul for her continued leadership and collaboration as we work together to protect the safety of all New Yorkers.”

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. said, “With rapid technological advances, 3D-printed guns are fueling gun violence in New York and are a widening threat to public safety. Bad actors are exploiting any loophole possible to manufacture their own weapons, and we must crack down on their ability to do so. The Governor’s commonsense proposals will help prevent these dangerous weapons from being printed in the first place, and I am grateful for her continued leadership to address gun violence in all its forms.”

Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark said, “Even though New York has some of the toughest gun laws in the nation, we must enhance protection of our communities when criminals can turn pistols into fully automatic weapons and build untraceable firearms on 3D printers. Governor Hochul’s proposals will curb Glock switches and would also impose minimum safety standards to be established for the 3D printers themselves, to block the production of firearm components. We must do all we can to stem the flow of guns and especially, take measures to keep them out of the hands of our young people.”

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said, “Brooklyn has reached record lows in shootings and homicides through focused enforcement and strong gun laws, but untraceable 3D-printed guns and illegal conversion devices imperil our progress. Governor Hochul’s proposals will give law enforcement critical tools to confront evolving threats, and I commend her for her leadership on this important issue.”

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said, “Gun violence causes devastating consequences and takes a profound toll on our communities. Governor Kathy Hochul has been at the forefront of the fight against illegally manufactured guns and the violence they wreak, advancing policies that strengthen public safety and protect New Yorkers. My office is grateful for the tools provided to us and we continue to use every method at our disposal to combat this epidemic, including enforcement, prosecution and hosting community gun buyback events. Our efforts are paying off, as Queens currently accounts for an aggregate of 35 percent of all personally-manufactured ghost gun recoveries citywide over the past five years — an indication of both the scale of the challenge and the focus of our enforcement efforts. These proposals will allow us to initiate investigations sooner and stop gun violence before it starts. I thank Governor Hochul for being a champion of common-sense gun control measures that will save lives.”

Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon said, “While Staten Island and New York State as a whole witnessed record lows in shootings and acts of gun violence last year, the threat posed by ghost guns and DIY machine guns has never been more serious. With the ability to transform handguns and semi-automatic firearms into functional machine guns, "Glock switches" and ghost guns are increasingly being used across our State to commit heinous acts of violence. And while my office has successfully investigated and prosecuted countless ghost gun manufacturers, existing loopholes and shortcomings in our laws must be addressed to ensure the safety of all who call New York State home. As criminals and their tactics evolve, so too must the strategies of legislators and law enforcement and I strongly urge our State legislature to put public safety first, and include Governor Hochul's full gun safety package in this year's State Budget.”