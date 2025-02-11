NewTerritory Designs Exclusive Bedding Kit for Aeroméxico Business Class

London-based Brand Experience studio unveils business-class bedding kit which defines modern Mexico

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, London-based Brand Experience Studio, NewTerritory , has unveiled a new bedding kit for Aeroméxico, called the Premier One Comfort Kit.The new design, watch the launch video here , will be exclusively for Premier One passengers of Mexico’s largest airline and was part of a wider project to refresh the visual language on-board the aircraft.The design builds on NewTerritory’s ongoing relationship with Aeroméxico, which previously included redesigning the airline’s cabin interiors to create an "on-board social space". The new bedding kits have been created to reflect Mexican culture, craft and community in a fine hospitality setting, featuring five premium soft products:• Mattress Pad: Contemporary hospitality design using sustainable fabrics.• Cotton Pillow: Premium material with a textured finish.• Quilted Blanket: Adaptable for passenger comfort during travel, with recycled materials incorporated.• Reusable Bag: Includes a dedicated headphone pocket and stores all soft furnishings in the kit – together, the blanket and reusable bag help repurpose 17 plastic bottles per item.• Premium Headphones: Designed for superior audio quality.Commenting on the launch of the new bedding kit, NewTerritory founder and director, Luke Miles said: “Designing a bedding kit that is both practical and embodies the essence of Mexico, synonymous with Aeroméxico for 90 years, was a significant responsibility. We sought to create something authentic that defines modern Mexico."We collaborated with renowned Mexican architect Frida Escobedo and designer Concha Orvañanos to create a collection that captures the essence of a modern Mexican home or hotel while prioritising passenger comfort. Partnering with John Horsfall to perfect the soft products and Linstol to deliver premium headphones, we ensured that every element came together seamlessly to elevate the travel experience with unmatched style and thoughtful design."Vice president of product and onboard services at Aeroméxico, Antonio Fernandez Ojeda, said: “Collaborating with NewTerritory was a valuable and enriching experience. Their dedication to honoring our Mexican heritage was evident in their approach and process, while their deep understanding of our culture culminated in a meticulously designed experience.“NewTerritory acknowledged cultural nuances through a blend of traditional and contemporary craftsmanship. They created a brand experience that not only celebrates our rich past but also defines a future of excellence.”NewTerritory has a longstanding relationship with Aeroméxico, recently recognised as the most on-tim airline in 2024 as it celebrated its 90th anniversary, and is behind major airline design work for the likes of Delta Air Lines and Airbus.To find out more about NewTerritory’s work visit www.newterritory.io -ENDS-About NewTerritoryNewTerritory is a brand experience studio transforming relationships by design. Based in Clerkenwell, London, United Kingdom, the team are guided by data-driven insight, it crafts seamless end-to-end experiences, building advocacy and delivering long-term value for brands. Founded by former head of design at Virgin Atlantic, Luke Miles, the studio is recognised for delivering game-changing products within the travel, hospitality and infrastructure industry.Its brand intelligence platform, Aura, informs investment at the right moments, combining strategy with data to enable measurement, comparison and optimisation of brand experience.Visit www.newterritory.io to find out more.For high resolution copies of these images, please get in touch with the PR contacts or click on the link below:

