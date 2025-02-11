BREC Becomes a Stratus Team Company, Expanding Engineering and Environmental Expertise

Stratus Team, the engineering, architecture, and consulting firm, announces acquisition of BREC, engineering and consulting firm based in Wilkesboro, N.C.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stratus Team, LLC (“Stratus” or the “Company”), an engineering, architecture, and consulting firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of BREC, an engineering and consulting firm based in Wilkesboro, N.C. This strategic acquisition expands the Company's range of services and enhances its ability to deliver innovative, comprehensive solutions to clients across industries."At Stratus, we are committed to continuously strengthening our service offerings and capabilities to meet the evolving needs of our clients. By integrating BREC's expertise in civil, environmental engineering, and water resources, we believe that we are well-positioned to provide even more robust solutions that address the unique challenges facing our clients," said Brandon Enochs, CEO of Stratus. “This partnership expands Stratus' reach into North Carolina and brings BREC’s environmental expertise to our clients, creating greater value across both markets.”Founded in 2002, BREC is a full-service professional service firm that provides civil engineering, planning and environmental consulting. BREC has built a strong reputation for delivering economically viable and regulatory-compliant solutions. Their skilled professionals will integrate with Stratus’ existing platform, expanding the Company’s geographic reach and deepening its bench of talented engineers, architects, and consultants. This integration is designed to be seamless for existing BREC clients, who can expect continued collaboration with their trusted team and the same commitment to high-quality project delivery."Joining Stratus Team provides us with an exciting opportunity to scale our operations, access new markets, and collaborate with a group of like-minded professionals who share our commitment to client success," said Derek Goddard, President and Principal of BREC. "Together, we will continue to deliver high-quality solutions while benefiting from Stratus’ resources and expansive platform.""The addition of BREC's environmental engineering expertise and established presence in North Carolina and surrounding markets is a strong strategic fit for Stratus, elevating our abilities," said Mike Burke, Chairman of Stratus' Board of Directors and former Chairman and CEO of AECOM. "This partnership expands our reach and introduces our clients to BREC's specialized knowledge, supporting our growth through both M&A and organic initiatives, and positioning us for continued success."Stratus is a portfolio company of Brightstar Capital Partners and consistently ranks as a Top 500 Design firm in the Engineering News-Record. The platform provides a full range of services for the full project lifecycle, from planning and feasibility studies to construction oversight, serving both public and private sector clients.About Stratus TeamStratus is a leading multi-disciplinary engineering, architecture, and consulting firm. Formed through the alliance of established firms, Stratus offers a deep bench of industry experts and a collaborative approach to deliver innovative solutions throughout the entire project lifecycle. While Stratus’ focus extends beyond the Southeast U.S., the firm maintains a strategic commitment to serving the high-growth economies of this region. Dedicated to building vibrant communities and fostering the professional growth of its team, Stratus ensures the highest quality service for its public and private sector clients. For more information, please visit www.stratusteam.com About BRECBREC, a Stratus Team company, has built a reputation for integrity, ingenuity, and technical excellence, serving clients across North Carolina and the surrounding region with civil engineering, environmental engineering, and water resources consulting services. Based in Wilkesboro, NC, their skilled professionals and proven success align perfectly with Stratus’ commitment to delivering better designs and better places. For more information, visit http://breceng.com/

