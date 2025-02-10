CANADA, February 10 - Released on February 10, 2025

February 9 to 15, 2025, is Teacher/Staff Appreciation Week in Saskatchewan. The week recognizes the many contributions of teachers and staff in Saskatchewan schools who embody the qualities reflected in this year's theme "Heroes of Education."

"We are pleased to proclaim Teacher/Staff Appreciation week to celebrate teachers and staff and their commitment to Prekindergarten to Grade 12 education," Education Minister Everett Hindley said. "From providing skills and knowledge in the classroom to supporting student activities, teachers and school staff provide the foundation for lifelong learning."

Teacher/Staff Appreciation Week has been celebrated across Canada for 38 years and is supported by the Saskatchewan Association of School Councils (SASC).

"As we celebrate Teacher/Staff Appreciation Week across the province, we would like to recognize teachers and school staff for their ongoing commitment and dedication to the students and families they serve," SASC Director Joy Bastness said. "We thank them for all that they do and continue to do to achieve successful student outcomes."

School divisions, schools and school community councils will be celebrating Teacher/Staff Appreciation Week with activities throughout the week.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media Relations

Education

Regina

Phone: 306-533-6391

Email: mediaed@gov.sk.ca