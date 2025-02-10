Mercer County, W.Va., Disaster Recovery Center extending operations additional week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – While the deadline to apply for disaster assistance ended Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, the Mercer County FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Princeton, W.Va., is extending its operations an additional week. The recovery center will remain open through Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, to allow applicants more time to speak face-to-face with staff about their applications.

The Mercer County recovery center location and hours are as follows:

Princeton Disaster Recovery Center Lifeline Princeton Church of God 250 Oakvale Road Princeton, WV 24740 Hours of operation: Monday to Thursday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday: 9 a.m. to 12 noon

DRCs are accessible to all, including survivors with mobility issues, impaired vision, and those who are who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing.

Another way for applicants to discuss their FEMA assistance is by phone at 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

Staff from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will also be available at the recovery center for homeowners, renters and business owners to answer questions about their physical disaster loans, and for business owners to inquire about their Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs).

Applicants can also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955, or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay service.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4851 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

