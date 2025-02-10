USS O’Kane returns home after seven-month deployment to 5th and 7th Fleet

O’Kane departed San Diego with the ABECSG, July 17, 2024, and remained in U.S. 5th Fleet following the departure of ABECSG who returned to their homeport in December 2024.

"I am incredibly proud of the exemplary work this team has invested in themselves and their equipment over the past few months,” said Cmdr. Rich Ray, commanding officer, O’Kane. “We are proud of the work we accomplished this deployment, and we are looking forward to continuing that success into the next challenge.”

Following the departure of the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-class missile destroyers USS Frank E. Petersen, Jr. (DDG 121), USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) and USS Spruance (DDG 111) from U.S. 5th Fleet, O’Kane and the USS Stockdale (DDG 106) remained in the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility to support global maritime security operations.

O’Kane and Stockdale successfully escorted U.S. flagged and crewed merchant vessels in the Gulf of Aden. During the escort, the destroyers worked alongside other U.S. Central Command forces in successfully repelling multiple Iranian-backed Houthi attacks during transits of the Bab el-Mandeb strait. During the transit, the destroyers were attacked by one-way attack un-crewed Aerial systems, anti-ship ballistic missiles and anti-ship cruise missiles which were successfully engaged and defeated. The vessels were not damaged, and no personnel were hurt. The ships were well prepared, supported, and the well-trained Sailors successfully defended the ship.

Throughout deployment, O’Kane successfully completed 75 flight quarters, including 84 rotary-wing landings, 26 rotary-wing refueling evolutions, and nine vertical replenishments. In addition, O’Kane conducted 24 replenishments-at-sea, and 22 mooring evolutions.

Additionally, O’Kane visited Karachi, Pakistan to promote the diplomatic relationship between the United States and Pakistan. Following the port visit, O’Kane conducted a maritime exercise to build interoperability with the Pakistan Navy.

ABECSG initially deployed to the Indo-Pacific region to support regional security and stability, and to reassure our allies and partners of the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment, highlighted by the first-ever U.S.-Italy multi-large deck event with the Italian Navy’s ITS Cavour Carrier Strike Group held in the Indo-Pacific on Aug. 9, 2024.

The strike group was ordered to the USCENTCOM area of responsibility to bolster U.S. military force posture in the Middle East, deter regional escalation, degrade Houthi capabilities, defend U.S. forces, and again sailed alongside our Italian allies and other partners to promote security, stability and prosperity. Assigned destroyers of the ABECSG, to include O’Kane, were essential to providing a layer of defense to U.S. forces and ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels and partner nations transiting in international waterways like the Red Sea, Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Gulf of Aden.

As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic and relevant training to ensure the readiness necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s timeless role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region.