Three Separate Coos County Snowmobile Crashes

February 10, 2025

Stewartstown, NH – On Saturday, February 8, 2025 at approximately 10:00 a.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a snowmobile crash near Diamond Pond Road in Stewartstown. An emergency response was initiated by Colebrook Fire Department and 45th Parallel EMS.

The 62-year-old operator was identified as David Foggo of Windham, NH. Foggo was operating a snowmobile on a trail connector when he failed to stop for an intersection, causing him to drive into a group of trees. Foggo’s riding companion immediately rushed to his aid while another passerby was able to call 911 for assistance.

Fortunately for first responders, Foggo was located directly adjacent to Diamond Pond Road which made for a quick rescue for Colebrook Fire Department. Foggo was assisted into a 45th Parallel Ambulance and was transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital (UCVH) in Colebrook, for further evaluation of his injuries.

Errol, NH – At approximately 10:30 a.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a second snowmobile crash involving a rollover. This crash occurred on Corridor Trail 18 in the town of Errol. An emergency response was initiated by Errol Fire and EMS Department.

The 55-year-old operator was identified as Kirstin Dickson of Errol, NH. Dickson was operating her snowmobile on Corridor Trail 18 when she failed to negotiate an icy downhill turn causing her snowmobile to roll.

Again, due to the location of the crash Errol Fire and EMS responders were able to quickly get Dickson off the trail and into an awaiting Errol Ambulance. Dickson was initially transported to

Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook for evaluation of her injuries.

At this time, the investigations into the cause of these crashes are still ongoing but, scene evaluation and statements from other riding companions, shows inattention and speed to be the leading factors.

Dalton, NH – At approximately 4:40 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a snowmobile crash with injuries in Dalton. The operator of the snowmobile was identified as Charles Coy III, 56, of Dalton, NH. Coy was operating his snowmobile when he failed to negotiate a right-hand turn. Coy attempted to grip the brakes, which were inoperative, resulting in him colliding with a tree. Coy suffered an injury to both his head and torso as he impacted against his handlebars. Coy was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Coy and other family members were operating on private property at the time of the crash. Coy’s family was able to call 911 immediately following the crash. Along with a Conservation Officer, members from Dalton Fire and Rescue, and NH State Police responded. Coy was transferred to an ambulance and taken to Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster for further evaluation of his injuries.

An investigation into the cause of this crash is still ongoing. It is likely that speed and defective brakes were the main contributing factors.