Owl Brook to Host February Fish and Game Commission Meeting
CONTACT:
Tanya Haskell: (603) 271-3511
February 5, 2026
Concord, NH – The NH Fish and Game Commission will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. at Owl Brook Hunter Education Center, 387 Perch Pond Rd, Holderness, NH. This represents a change of venue.
Meetings of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission are open to the public. As they become available, meeting agendas and minutes are posted at www.wildnh.com/about/commission.html.
