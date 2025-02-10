Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,197 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,824 in the last 365 days.

2025 Annual Parenting Investigator and Guardian ad Litem 6-Hour Training Scheduled

The 2025 Guardian ad Litem and Parenting Investigator 6-hour training sessions have been scheduled for dates in May and June.  The training this year will take place online, using Zoom, over three days starting in May. Each of the three days will include a 2-hour Zoom session with the presenter.

The topics and presenters this year include:

Session 1: Medical Marijuana in North Dakota - Jason Walh 

Session 2: Parenting Plans and Legal Substances: Balancing Parental Rights and the Best Interests of the CHild - Dr. Ariana Meyers

Session 3: Substance Use and Parenting Evaluations: A Neuroscience-Based Approach to Parenting Evaluations - Dr. Stephanie Tabashneck

To qualify for this training, attendees must have completed the 18-Hour Parenting Investigation Orientation training.

More information about the sessions and registration links for each session can be found in the GAL/PI Training Sessions Brochure, located here:  Download

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

2025 Annual Parenting Investigator and Guardian ad Litem 6-Hour Training Scheduled

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more