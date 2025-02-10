2025 Annual Parenting Investigator and Guardian ad Litem 6-Hour Training Scheduled

The 2025 Guardian ad Litem and Parenting Investigator 6-hour training sessions have been scheduled for dates in May and June. The training this year will take place online, using Zoom, over three days starting in May. Each of the three days will include a 2-hour Zoom session with the presenter.

The topics and presenters this year include:

Session 1: Medical Marijuana in North Dakota - Jason Walh

Session 2: Parenting Plans and Legal Substances: Balancing Parental Rights and the Best Interests of the CHild - Dr. Ariana Meyers

Session 3: Substance Use and Parenting Evaluations: A Neuroscience-Based Approach to Parenting Evaluations - Dr. Stephanie Tabashneck

To qualify for this training, attendees must have completed the 18-Hour Parenting Investigation Orientation training.

More information about the sessions and registration links for each session can be found in the GAL/PI Training Sessions Brochure, located here: Download