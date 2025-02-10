Lottery Makes January Transfer of $7.9 Million to State

Submit Release
Pink Panther Diamond Tripler Bonus Promotion Pounces into Action

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation completed its January transfer of $7,902,441.18 in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. This brings the Fiscal Year 2025 total to approximately $64,936,564.07.

Since the Lottery began selling tickets in November 2019, it has transferred more than $643 million to the State.

All numbers are contingent on a financial audit.

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for the Powerball drawing tonight, Feb. 10, is up to an estimated $142 million with an estimated cash value of $65.8 million while Lotto America’s estimated jackpot is $23.57 million with an estimated cash value of $10.92 million. The jackpot for the Powerball drawing Tuesday, Feb. 11, is up to an estimated $110 million, with an estimated cash value of $50.2 million Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $54,000.

$5 Pink Panther Diamond Tripler Bonus Promotion

With a top prize of $100,000, the $5 Pink Panther Diamond Tripler is one cool cat scratch-off offering even more ways to win with a brand-new bonus promotion. Players can enter their non-winning Pink Panther Diamond Tripler tickets into the Mississippi Lottery 2nd Chance portal for a chance to win the $100,000 2nd Chance prize and additional bonus promotion prizes ranging from $100 gift cards to $25,000 in cash.

