Oregon Metro Selects DebtBook to Modernize Its Debt Management Practices

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DebtBook, a leading provider of software for government and nonprofit treasury and accounting teams, today announced that Oregon Metro has chosen its cloud-based Debt Management solution to centralize its data management, streamline compliance, and enhance payment tracking.Oregon Metro, the regional government for the Portland metropolitan area, serves over 1.5 million residents across 24 cities and three counties. The agency oversees services including land use planning, waste management, and operation of regional facilities like the Oregon Zoo and the Oregon Convention Center.“Implementing DebtBook's Debt Management solution will provide a single source of truth for our debt information, significantly improving our compliance and reporting processes,” said Caleb Ford, Deputy Chief Financial Officer at Oregon Metro. “This centralized platform will enhance our ability to track payments and ensure accurate disclosures, ultimately supporting better financial decision-making.”By adopting DebtBook’s solution, Oregon Metro aims to unify its debt data, automate compliance tasks, and facilitate seamless sharing of financial information with stakeholders. This initiative reflects the agency’s commitment to operational efficiency and fiscal responsibility.“We are excited to support Oregon Metro in modernizing its debt management practices,” said Tyler Traudt, CEO and Co-Founder of DebtBook. “Our platform is designed to help organizations like Metro achieve greater transparency and efficiency, leading to improved outcomes for the communities they serve.”###About Oregon MetroOregon Metro is the directly elected regional government serving the Portland metropolitan area, encompassing 24 cities and three counties. Metro provides services in land use and transportation planning, waste management, and operates regional attractions such as parks, the Oregon Zoo, and the Oregon Convention Center. Committed to sustainability and community engagement, Metro works to enhance the quality of life for over 1.5 million residents. To learn more, visit www.oregonmetro.gov About DebtBookDebtBook offers modern treasury and accounting software designed to help state and local government, higher education, healthcare, and others go from operational overload to strategic leadership.Our Debt and Cash Management solutions empower strategic treasury and improve financial outcomes by automating operational work and allowing teams to more easily analyze their data and extract valuable insights. Our Lease and Subscription Management solutions give accounting teams hours back to their day by automating GASB 87, ASC 842, and GASB 96 compliance workflows. Visit debtbook.com to see why more than 2,100 organizations nationwide work with DebtBook.

