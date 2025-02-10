EVNNE SHARES WHAT A HOT MESS THEY CAN BE IN THEIR LATEST MINI ALBUM

Photo Credit: Jellyfish Entertainment

and KBS2 , and topping well-known music charts such as #1 on Bugs Real-Time Chart in between their debut and drop of their second mini-album, Un: SEEN, in which the title track, “UGLY,” was listed on the Billboard LyricFind Global Chart at #7. And the week of March 30th, “TROUBLE” was listed at #2 on the Billboard LyricFind U.S. Chart.ABOUT EVNNEEVNNE is a seven-member South Korean boy group managed by Jellyfish Entertainment that debuted on September 19th, 2023. The members include KEITA, PARK HANBIN, LEE JEONGHYEON, YOO SEUNGEON, JI YUNSEO, MUN JUNGHYUN, and PARK JIHOO, all of whom have already been recognized for their talents through music survival shows, most notably, Mnet’s popular K-Pop Survival program, BOYS PLANET. The group name EVNNE, which stands for “Evening’s Newest Étoiles,” holds the members’ wishes to shine higher and brighter than anybody else and to have all eyes on them. NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EVNNE has splashed into 2025 with their 4th Mini Album, HOT MESS. 2025 marks the second year since EVNNE’s debut, and up until now, one of the main facets of the artistry they have showcased in all previous comebacks was their ability to have a more organized and tight choreography. But with the title track, “HOT MESS,” EVNNE shares a free-spirited and more laid-back choreography. With this latest album, EVNNE aims to show off their ability to savor and enjoy all situations and experiences, including the messy ones. Its witty and enjoyable mood incorporates bright and warm visuals. The album has two main concepts: “Sowing” and “Splatter.” The main concept, "Splatter," depicts EVNNE freely and boldly enjoying themselves in a space enveloped in a variety of colors. The sub-concept ‘Sowing’ portrays a more relaxed EVNNE in a garden-like setting, signifying how they can keep their calm through chaotic situations, much like how, when tending to a garden, one must overcome variables and obstacles with patience in order to produce their ideal results.HOT MESS includes six new songs: “HOT MESS” (title track), “Birthday,” “Love Like That,” “CROWN,” “Youth,” and a Korean version of their previously released single “景色 (KESHIKI).” The title track, “HOT MESS,” is a pop-rock track that captures the wish to live in the moment rather than trying to wade through the abstract and turbulent emotions that one may feel. The song’s colorful and chaotic themes are further shown in the music video released along with the album. The music video is artful and blends the border between reality and the abstract with an emotional climax. EVNNE members YOO SEUNGEON and PARK JIHOO both participated in writing the lyrics.“Hello, this is SEUNGEON from EVNNE, and we’re back with our new Mini Album, HOT MESS! We put in great care and heart for this album especially, from the title track, “HOT MESS,” which I and JIHOO participated in writing lyrics for, “Youth,” which I was fully in charge of the lyrics for, and “景色 (KESHIKI)” with KEITA’s composition. Please give it a lot of love and support, thank you!” – SEUNGEON, Member of EVNNEMember JI YUNSEO also wrote the lyrics for “Love Like That,” with the lyrics capturing the charms of EVNNE as a group. “Youth” is another stand-out track of the album, with lyrics written by EVNNE member SEUNGEON. The track combines a rock-based guitar and Wobble Synth to create a surge of emotions. The song and lyrics express that crashing and breaking is a part of being young and of life in general and are a part of the journey to eventually achieve one's dreams. “景色 (KESHIKI)” was originally released as a Japanese digital single in November 2024 after first being revealed during their fanmeeting ‘EVNNEING-PRESSO,’ and KEITA, EVNNE’s leader, composed the track and wrote the lyrics.“Hello, this is KEITA! Our 4th Mini Album, HOT MESS, has been finally released. If you’re curious about how much fun we can have in the middle of a messy situation through this album, I suggest listening to our new tracks. Thank you!” – KEITA, Leader of EVNNEEVNNE are not ones to keep their fans waiting for new activities or releases. They will be holding a two-day concert, SET N GO, on April 5th and 6th at Yes24 Live Hall in Seoul, South Korea. And 2024 was very eventful for the lively and dynamic group as they released two mini-albums Un: SEEN and RIDE OR DIE, and several remixes: “UGLY (Will Not Fear Remix),” “Badder Love (MINDA Remixes),” “Trouble (arcon Remix)”, and their digital Japanese single, “景色 (KESHIKI).” They held their 2024 EVNNE FAN-CONCERT [SQUAD:R] ASIA TOUR, where they performed in Seoul, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taipei, Bangkok, Osaka, and Yokohama. EVNNE also embarked on their first North American showcase tour Ride with EVNNE. They secured first-place wins on MBC M

EVNNE (이븐) ‘HOT MESS’ Official MV

