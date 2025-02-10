Airtm and Tech Mahindra to Drive Global Workforce Transformation with Advanced Payment and Talent Solutions

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Airtm, the leading digital payment platform, is proud to announce its partnership with Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM ), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries. This partnership will enhance payment capabilities and access to top global talent for the Populii community, Tech Mahindra’s crowdsourcing platform that connects enterprises with a skilled workforce for high-value, human-in-the-loop tasks.Airtm has earned its reputation as a trusted partner for businesses navigating financial ecosystems in regions often overlooked by larger payout providers. This new partnership with Tech Mahindra showcases Airtm’s comprehensive suite of services tailored to the unique needs of AI, data labeling, and BPO sectors, particularly in emerging markets.Airtm’s platform addresses the challenges faced by companies operating in regions with limited access to traditional financial services. By integrating Airtm's payout solutions, which offers over 500 withdrawal methods in 190 countries, Tech Mahindra ensures that gig workers across the globe can access fast, affordable, and secure methods to manage their earnings.Birendra Sen, President – Business Process Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “Pay Right & Pay Fair’ is our guiding principle for success in crowdsourcing. With the addition of Airtm as a payment partner, we simplify global payments for our Populii community. This seamless system empowers gig workers to concentrate on their tasks, ensuring timely payments. By expanding our options, we’re significantly enhancing our talent pool, giving our customers access to top-tier professionals for their projects.”By combining Airtm’s user community, Tech Mahindra’s AI expertise, and Populii’s specialized solutions, businesses will now have access to a network of skilled gig workers in regions where other global providers have limited local presence. With access to Airtm’s community of over one million global digital entrepreneurs, companies can scale their AI models, data processing tasks, and BPO operations, while tapping into emerging talent pools across Latin America, Southeast Asia, and other emerging markets.“We’re excited to work with Tech Mahindra to bring seamless, borderless payment capabilities to the talented gig workforce using Populii,” said Ruben Galindo, Co-founder and CEO of Airtm. “This partnership not only strengthens our commitment to providing equitable financial solutions, but it also opens doors for businesses to tap into new pools of talent, ensuring that people across the globe have the tools and resources to participate in the global digital economy.”The partnership marks a key development in the AI and BPO sectors, allowing Airtm to offer businesses a seamless, borderless solution for payout processing, engaging talent, and automation. At the same time, Populii is empowering its gig workers by giving them the tools needed to manage their earnings and access new opportunities.About Tech Mahindra:Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 150,000+ professionals across 90+ countries helping 1100+ clients, Tech Mahindra provides a full spectrum of services, including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Terra Carta Seal, which recognizes global companies actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federations of companies. For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your Scale at Speed™ imperatives, please visit https://www.techmahindra.com/ Our Social Media ChannelsFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/TechMahindra X: https://x.com/Tech_Mahindra LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tech-mahindra/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/techmahindra09 For more information on Tech Mahindra, please contact:Abhilasha Gupta, Head – Global Corporate Communications & Public Affairs, Tech MahindraEmail: Abhilasha.Gupta@TechMahindra.com; media.relations@techmahindra.comAbout Populii:Populii is a crowdsourcing platform with 11+ years of experience, established to empower enterprises to build high-quality machine learning models using a skilled gig workforce and flexible crowd delivery models. Our approach revolves around three customer-centric principles: advise, acquire, and annotate. These principles enable enterprises to quickly access skilled resources and accelerate product development. Populii provides opportunities for remote gig workers to collaborate with top companies through online projects that require human-in-the-loop services. Our mission is to foster innovation as well as enable enterprises to enhance their products & solutions through advanced and accurate AI algorithms, in collaboration with a global growing community of 200,000+ users.About Airtm:Airtm is the most connected digital dollar account in the world. It aims to connect emerging economies with the global market, eliminating borders and reducing fees. It is a North American company that simultaneously supports users in over 190 countries worldwide and has hundreds of thousands of monthly active users. With Airtm, users can access a wide range of payment solutions, including the ability to send, receive, and withdraw funds internationally at competitive rates. Airtm currently supports over a hundred enterprise clients and processed more than $1 billion USDC last year. Airtm is proud to power global enterprises in AI, Market Research, Social Creation and non-profit sectors, and many more. For more information, visit Airtm at https://www.airtm.com/es/

