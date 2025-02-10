Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment Market Set to Expand at a Robust CAGR of 4.14% by 2030, According to DelveInsight

Companies like Medtronic, LivaNov, and ABIOMED are advancing cardiopulmonary bypass equipment and improving diagnosis and patient outcomes.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment - Global Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2030” report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global cardiopulmonary bypass equipment market, focusing on adoption trends, technological advancements, and market dynamics across key regions. The report examines the market’s growth trajectory, offering historical and projected market sizes, revenue trends, and critical factors driving the demand for cardiopulmonary bypass equipment in the healthcare sector.

The report presents vital statistics on the current market landscape and highlights emerging innovations in cardiopulmonary bypass technologies. It explores how advancements in monitoring systems, pump technology, and oxygenators improve surgical outcomes, patient safety, and procedural efficiency, making cardiopulmonary bypass equipment essential in cardiac surgeries worldwide. These innovations are shaping the future of cardiovascular surgery globally.

The report also evaluates the competitive landscape, profiling major players in the global cardiopulmonary bypass equipment market while highlighting emerging technologies and solutions expected to drive market growth. It provides an in-depth review of ongoing clinical developments, regulatory progress, and novel product launches in the cardiopulmonary bypass equipment segment. This report serves as an essential resource for understanding the evolving dynamics of the cardiopulmonary bypass equipment market and forecasting the future direction of this rapidly advancing sector within the global healthcare industry.

• The cardiopulmonary bypass equipment market was valued at USD 405.18 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.14% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030, and is expected to reach USD 516.82 million by 2030.

• North America is expected to dominate the overall cardiopulmonary bypass equipment market.

• In July 2024, Inspira™ Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. received the Israeli Ministry of Health's medical devices and accessories (""AMAR"") approval for the INSPIRA™ ART100, an extra-corporeal membrane oxygenation, and cardiopulmonary bypass system.

• In May 2024, Terumo Corporation, a global leader in cardiovascular surgery technologies, announced that the FDA granted 510(k) clearance for the CDI OneView Monitoring System, a next-generation CDI Systems platform that enhances visibility of key patient parameters during cardiopulmonary bypass surgery.

• Some of the key market players operating in the cardiopulmonary bypass equipment market include Medtronic plc., LivaNova PLC, MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG., ABIOMED, Braile Biomedica Ltda, Tianjin Medical, Terumo Corp, Senko Medical Instrument Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Technowood Corp, Sorin, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Xenios AG, Nipro Corporation, OriGen Biomedical, Thoratec Corporation, Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd., Xenios AG, Boston Scientific, Cardinal Health, B. Braun, and others.

Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment Overview

Cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB) equipment is a critical component in open-heart surgeries, temporarily taking over the functions of the heart and lungs to maintain circulation and oxygenation. The system consists of a heart-lung machine, oxygenator, pump, heat exchanger, and tubing that divert blood from the patient’s body, oxygenate it, remove carbon dioxide, and return it to circulation. CPB allows surgeons to operate on a motionless heart, providing a controlled surgical environment for procedures like coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) and valve replacements. Continuous advancements, including miniaturized circuits, biocompatible coatings, and improved perfusion techniques, enhance safety, reduce complications, and improve patient outcomes in cardiac surgery.

Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment Market Segment Analysis:

The Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment market report offers market segment analysis for the forecast period 2024-2030 segmented into:

• Cardiopulmonary by Product (Heart–Lung Machines, Oxygenators, Autotransfusion Systems, and Others)

• Cardiopulmonary by Application (Cardiovascular, Respiratory, Hemodialysis, and Others)

• Cardiopulmonary by End-User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Dialysis Centers, and Ambulatory Surgery Centers)

• Cardiopulmonary by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment Market Dynamics

Heart and circulatory diseases, including coronary heart disease, atrial fibrillation, and stroke, are major global health concerns, often requiring complex surgical interventions. Procedures like coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) and treatments for atrial fibrillation and stroke frequently depend on cardiopulmonary bypass equipment to maintain circulation and oxygenation. As the prevalence of these conditions rises, the demand for advanced bypass systems continues to grow, driving innovation and market expansion. Companies are actively enhancing their production capabilities and securing regulatory approvals to strengthen their presence in this evolving landscape.

Despite its critical role in cardiac surgeries, cardiopulmonary bypass equipment comes with challenges, including risks of bleeding, infection, neurological issues, and organ dysfunction. Additionally, strict regulatory requirements may slow market growth. However, ongoing advancements in extracorporeal circulation technology and the increasing need for life-saving cardiac procedures are expected to propel the market forward, reinforcing its importance in modern healthcare.

North America Set to Lead the Growth of the Global Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment Market

North America is expected to lead the cardiopulmonary bypass equipment market, driven by the rising prevalence of cardiac and respiratory diseases, increasing awareness programs, and supportive government initiatives. Conditions like coronary heart disease, atrial fibrillation, stroke, and venous thromboembolism frequently require surgical interventions that rely on cardiopulmonary bypass equipment to maintain circulatory and respiratory function. Additionally, awareness campaigns such as American Heart Month emphasize early detection and prevention, further boosting demand for these life-saving devices.

The region's market growth is also fueled by continuous innovation and regulatory approvals. Companies are actively engaged in mergers, acquisitions, and product launches to expand their footprint. For instance, the FDA's clearance of LivaNova’s Essenz heart-lung machine in 2023 highlights ongoing advancements in cardiopulmonary bypass technology. With increasing product development and growing patient needs, North America is poised to maintain its dominance in this market during the forecast period.

Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment Market Drivers

• Growing cases of heart disease, stroke, and COPD are increasing the demand for cardiopulmonary bypass equipment for surgical interventions.

• Innovations like miniaturized circuits and biocompatible coatings improve patient outcomes and drive market growth.

Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment Market Barriers

• Expensive equipment and maintenance restrict adoption, especially in low-income regions.

• Risks like bleeding, infections, and organ dysfunction may deter procedures, limiting market expansion.

