Neuroblastoma Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth by 2034, Forecasts DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Neuroblastoma - Market Insight, Epidemiology, And Market Forecast - 2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Neuroblastoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Neuroblastoma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Neuroblastoma Market Report:

• Among the 7MM, the US had the highest number of incident cases of neuroblastoma in 2023.

• There are about 700–800 new cases of neuroblastoma each year in the US.

• Several approved drugs for neuroblastoma include IWILFIN (USWM), DANYELZA (Y-mAbs Therapeutics), QARZIBA (EUSA Pharma), and others.

• In January 2025, Norgine announced that it completed its marketing authorisation application filing to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for eflornithine in high-risk neuroblastoma (HRNB).

• In September 2024, Senhwa Biosciences, Inc. (TPEx: 6492) announced that its new drug Silmitasertib (CX-4945) was granted a rare pediatric disease designation (RPDD) by US FDA for the treatment of neuroblastoma.

• In August 2024, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. announced that the US FDA granted orphan-drug designation to opaganib for treatment of neuroblastoma.

• In August 2024, Invenra Inc. announced that its bispecific antibody INV724, developed for neuroblastoma, was awarded both Rare Pediatric Disease (RPDD) and Orphan Drug (ODD) Designations by the US FDA.

• In April 2024, Essential Pharma completed the acquisition of Renaissance Pharma, with its lead asset Hu14.18K322A (Hu14.18), an immunotherapy currently in Phase II clinical development for high-risk neuroblastoma (HRNB).

• Emerging therapies include UNITUXIN (dinutuximab), QARZIBA (dinutuximab beta), Omburtamab, SARTATE, and others.

• Key companies in the neuroblastoma treatment market include United Therapeutics, EUSA Pharma, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Clarity Pharmaceuticals, and many others.

Neuroblastoma Overview

Neuroblastoma is a tumor that develops from neuroblasts (immature nerve tissue) in an infant or child, usually before the age of five. It most often develops in infancy and may be diagnosed in the first month of life. The tumor most often develops in the adrenal gland but may develop in the neck, chest, or spinal cord. It is considered an aggressive tumor because it often spreads to other parts of the body (metastasize). In most cases, it has spread by the time it is diagnosed. A neuroblastoma can cause a variety of signs and symptoms, including a lump where the tumor is growing, bone pain, diarrhea, and various neurological symptoms. The cause of most neuroblastomas is not known. Rarely, a neuroblastoma is caused by an inherited mutation in a gene, such as the ALK gene or PHOX2B gene.

Neuroblastoma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

The Neuroblastoma epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by:

• Total Incident Cases of Neuroblastoma

• Age-specific Incident Cases of Neuroblastoma

• Incident Cases of Neuroblastoma by Risk Groups

• Treatable Cases of Neuroblastoma

Neuroblastoma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Neuroblastoma market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the Neuroblastoma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Neuroblastoma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Neuroblastoma Therapies and Key Companies

• Omburtamab: Y-mabs therapeutics

• SARTATE: Clarity Pharmaceuticals

• Sacituzumab Tirumotecan (Mk-2870): Merck And Kelun-Biotech

• Eflornithine: K C Pharmaceuticals

Neuroblastoma Market Strengths

• Emerging treatments like GD2-targeting monoclonal antibodies (e.g., dinutuximab), CAR-T cell therapy, and precision medicine approaches are improving survival rates and treatment outcomes for high-risk neuroblastoma patients.

• Increased investment in pediatric oncology research, along with multiple ongoing clinical trials exploring novel drug combinations and biomarkers, is driving innovation in neuroblastoma treatment.

Neuroblastoma Market Weaknesses

• Despite advancements, treatment for high-risk and relapsed neuroblastoma remains challenging, with limited effective therapies and high relapse rates impacting long-term survival.

• Advanced neuroblastoma therapies, including immunotherapies and precision medicine, are often expensive, with limited availability and reimbursement challenges, especially in low-income regions.

Scope of the Neuroblastoma Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Neuroblastoma Companies: United Therapeutics, EUSA Pharma, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Clarity Pharmaceuticals, and many others.

• Key Neuroblastoma Therapies: UNITUXIN (dinutuximab), QARZIBA (dinutuximab beta), Omburtamab, SARTATE, and others.

• Neuroblastoma Therapeutic Assessment: Neuroblastoma current marketed and Neuroblastoma emerging therapies

• Neuroblastoma Market Dynamics: Neuroblastoma market drivers and Neuroblastoma market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Neuroblastoma Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Neuroblastoma Market Access and Reimbursement

