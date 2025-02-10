Dry Eye Disease Market Poised for Major Advancements by 2034, Reveals DelveInsight

How is the Dry Eye Disease market shifting? DelveInsight’s 7MM report reveals key trends, epidemiology, and market insights.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Dry Eye Disease - Market Insight, Epidemiology, And Market Forecast - 2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Dry Eye Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Dry Eye Disease market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Dry Eye Disease market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario, and epidemiology trends, Click here: Dry Eye Disease Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Dry Eye Disease Market Report:

• The current market of Dry Eye Disease includes marketed therapies like VEVYE, TYRVAYA, EYSUVIS, CEQUA, off-label therapies, and eye drops, making up a market size of USD 3.7 billion in the 7MM in 2023.

• In 2023, the market size of Dry Eye Disease was highest in the US among the 7MM, accounting for approximately USD 2.7 billion, which is expected to increase by 2034.

• In 2023, the total diagnosed prevalence of Dry Eye Disease was highest in the US among the 7MM, accounting for nearly 22.4 million, with an expected increase by 2034.

• DelveInsight’s assessment estimated the total diagnosed prevalent cases of DED in the 7MM at nearly 54.6 million in 2023.

• In December 2024, the FDA announced a nationwide recall of a single-use eye drop. Alcon Laboratories recalled one lot of Systane Lubricant Eye Drops Ultra PF, Single Vials On-the-Go, 25 count (Lot 10101) following a customer complaint about fungal contamination in a vial. This recall only affects the specified lot.

• Emerging therapies include PL9643, Reproxalap, RGN-259 (Tß4), Tavilermide (MIM-D3), AR-15512, BRM421, SI-614, SkQ1 eye drops, SJP-0132, Tivanisiran (SYL1001), ST-100 (Vezocolmitide), VVN001, Tanfanercept Ophthalmic Solution/HL036, RP101, AXR-270 (cream), OK-101, AXR-270, AXR-159, GLK-301 (Pilocarpine Ophthalmic Topical Cream), Licaminlimab (OCS-02), and others.

• Key companies in the Dry Eye Disease treatment market include Palatin Technologies, Inc., Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., ReGenTree/RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Mimetogen, Alcon/Aerie Pharmaceuticals, BRIM Biotechnology, Inc., Seikagaku Corporation, Mitotech, Senju Pharmaceutical, Sylentis, S.A./PharmaMar, Stuart Therapeutics, VivaVision Biotech, HanAll BioPharma Co., Ltd./Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Redwood Pharma AB, AxeroVision, Inc., OKYO Pharma, Glaukos Corporation, Oculis, and others.

Dry Eye Disease Overview

DED, also known as dry eye disease or keratoconjunctivitis sicca, is a multifactorial disease of the ocular surface due to a loss of tear film homeostasis. It often results in ocular symptoms and visual disturbance due to underlying tear film instability, ocular surface inflammation and damage, and neurosensory abnormalities. The most common cause of DED is hormonal changes which lead to poor functioning of the tear glands and reduced secretion of tears.

Get a Free sample for the Dry Eye Disease Market Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/dry-eye-disease-market-insights?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm campaign=jpr

Dry Eye Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

The Dry Eye Disease epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by:

• Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of DED

• Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of DED

• Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of DED

• Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of DED

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Dry Eye Disease epidemiology trends @ Dry Eye Disease Epidemiology Forecast

Dry Eye Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Dry Eye Disease market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the Dry Eye Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Dry Eye Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Dry Eye Disease Therapies and Key Companies

• PL9643: Palatin Technologies, Inc.

• Reproxalap: Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.

• RGN-259 (Tß4): ReGenTree/RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Tavilermide (MIM-D3): Mimetogen

• AR-15512: Alcon/Aerie Pharmaceuticals

• BRM421: BRIM Biotechnology, Inc.

• SI-614: Seikagaku Corporation

• SkQ1 eye drops: Mitotech

• SJP-0132: Senju Pharmaceutical

• Tivanisiran (SYL1001): Sylentis, S.A./PharmaMar

• ST-100 (Vezocolmitide): Stuart Therapeutics

• VVN001: VivaVision Biotech

• Tanfanercept Ophthalmic Solution/HL036: HanAll BioPharma Co., Ltd./Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

• RP101: Redwood Pharma AB

• AXR-270 (cream): AxeroVision, Inc.

• OK-101: OKYO Pharma

• AXR-270: AxeroVision, Inc.

• AXR-159: AxeroVision, Inc.

• GLK-301 (Pilocarpine Ophthalmic Topical Cream): Glaukos Corporation

• Licaminlimab (OCS-02): Oculis

Dry Eye Disease Market Strengths

• The Dry Eye Disease market is witnessing a surge in innovative treatments, including anti-inflammatory drugs, regenerative therapies, and advanced ophthalmic solutions, improving patient outcomes.

• Increased screen time, aging populations, and environmental factors are driving a higher prevalence of Dry Eye Disease, while growing awareness among patients and healthcare professionals is leading to early diagnosis and treatment adoption.

Dry Eye Disease Market Weaknesses

• Many available treatments, such as artificial tears and anti-inflammatory drugs, provide only temporary relief, necessitating the continuous development of more effective and long-lasting solutions.

• Premium treatments, including biologics and advanced prescription eye drops, can be expensive, with limited insurance coverage, restricting access for many patients.

Scope of the Dry Eye Disease Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Dry Eye Disease Companies: Palatin Technologies, Inc., Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., ReGenTree/RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Mimetogen, Alcon/Aerie Pharmaceuticals, BRIM Biotechnology, Inc., Seikagaku Corporation, Mitotech, Senju Pharmaceutical, Sylentis, S.A./PharmaMar, Stuart Therapeutics, VivaVision Biotech, HanAll BioPharma Co., Ltd./Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Redwood Pharma AB, AxeroVision, Inc., OKYO Pharma, Glaukos Corporation, Oculis, and others.

• Key Dry Eye Disease Therapies: PL9643, Reproxalap, RGN-259 (Tß4), Tavilermide (MIM-D3), AR-15512, BRM421, SI-614, SkQ1 eye drops, SJP-0132, Tivanisiran (SYL1001), ST-100 (Vezocolmitide), VVN001, Tanfanercept Ophthalmic Solution/HL036, RP101, AXR-270 (cream), OK-101, AXR-270, AXR-159, GLK-301 (Pilocarpine Ophthalmic Topical Cream), Licaminlimab (OCS-02), and others.

• Dry Eye Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Dry Eye Disease current marketed and Dry Eye Disease emerging therapies

• Dry Eye Disease Market Dynamics: Dry Eye Disease market drivers and Dry Eye Disease market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Dry Eye Disease Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Dry Eye Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

To learn more about Dry Eye Disease companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Dry Eye Disease Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Dry Eye Disease Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Dry Eye Disease

3. SWOT analysis of Dry Eye Disease

4. Dry Eye Disease Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Dry Eye Disease Market Overview at a Glance

6. Dry Eye Disease Disease Background and Overview

7. Dry Eye Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Dry Eye Disease

9. Dry Eye Disease Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Dry Eye Disease Unmet Needs

11. Dry Eye Disease Emerging Therapies

12. Dry Eye Disease Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Dry Eye Disease Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Dry Eye Disease Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Dry Eye Disease Market Drivers

16. Dry Eye Disease Market Barriers

17. Dry Eye Disease Appendix

18. Dry Eye Disease Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.