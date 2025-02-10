Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market on the Rise – What to Expect by 2034 | DelveInsight

The Primary Biliary Cholangitis landscape is transforming—get the latest 7MM epidemiology and market insights with DelveInsight.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Primary Biliary Cholangitis - Market Insight, Epidemiology, And Market Forecast - 2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Primary Biliary Cholangitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Primary Biliary Cholangitis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Primary Biliary Cholangitis market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario, and epidemiology trends, Click here: Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Report:

• DelveInsight’s forecasting report on Primary Biliary Cholangitis includes an epidemiology analysis and forecast for the US, EU4, the UK, and Japan.

• The US had the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of PBC in 2023, with an expected rise during the forecast period.

• The incidence of Primary Biliary Cholangitis increases with age, particularly in individuals aged 40 to 70 years.

• By 2023, the PBC market emerged with a dominant treatment modality, valued at approximately USD 1.1 billion in the 7MM.

• In January 2025, COUR Pharmaceuticals announced that the FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to CNP-104 for treating PBC.

• In December 2024, the FDA granted accelerated approval for Livdelzi® (seladelpar) to treat PBC, for use with UDCA or as a monotherapy.

• In December 2024, the FDA reported serious liver injury cases with Ocaliva (obeticholic acid) in PBC patients without cirrhosis.

• In October 2024, Intercept Pharmaceuticals announced the FDA is still reviewing the sNDA for OCALIVA® (obeticholic acid) for full approval.

• In September 2024, the European Commission gave conditional approval to Iqirvo® (elafibranor) for PBC in adults who cannot tolerate or respond to UDCA.

• Emerging therapies include Seladelpar, Saroglitazar Magnesium, Elafibranor, Linerixibat, Setanaxib, Bezafibrate + Obeticholic acid, Volixibat, EP547, ASC42, Obeticholic Acid, and others.

• Key companies in the Primary Biliary Cholangitis treatment market include CymaBay Therapeutics, Zydus Therapeutics, Genfit, GlaxoSmithKline, Calliditas Therapeutics AB, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Escient Pharmaceuticals, Gannex Pharma, Nanjing Chia-tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, and others.

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Overview

Primary Biliary Cholangitis is an autoimmune liver disease where the immune system attacks bile ducts, causing inflammation and scarring. Symptoms include fatigue, itching, and abdominal discomfort. Diagnosis involves blood tests and imaging studies. Treatment aims to slow disease progression with medications like UDCA. Regular monitoring is crucial, and research continues to improve outcomes for patients. Support groups offer assistance for coping with the condition.

Get a Free sample for the Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/primary-biliary-cholongitis-pbc-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=jpr

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

The Primary Biliary Cholangitis epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by:

• Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Primary Biliary Cholangitis epidemiology trends @ Primary Biliary Cholangitis Epidemiology Forecast

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Primary Biliary Cholangitis market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the Primary Biliary Cholangitis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Primary Biliary Cholangitis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Therapies and Key Companies

• Seladelpar: CymaBay Therapeutics

• Saroglitazar Magnesium: Zydus Therapeutics

• Elafibranor: Genfit

• Linerixibat: GlaxoSmithKline

• Setanaxib: Calliditas Therapeutics AB (Calliditas Therapeutics Suisse SA)

• Bezafibrate + obeticholic acid: Intercept Pharmaceuticals

• Volixibat: Mirum Pharmaceuticals

• EP547: Escient Pharmaceuticals

• ASC42: Gannex Pharma

• Obeticholic Acid: Nanjing Chia-tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Strengths

• The market is witnessing the development of novel therapies, such as FXR agonists and immune-modulating agents, which are improving treatment outcomes for patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC).

• Increased awareness among healthcare providers and improved diagnostic techniques, including non-invasive biomarkers, are leading to earlier and more accurate detection of PBC, driving market growth.

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Weaknesses

• While first-line treatments like ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) and obeticholic acid (OCA) exist, there is still an unmet need for effective therapies for patients with inadequate response or advanced disease stages.

• The cost of emerging therapies remains a barrier, particularly in regions with limited healthcare reimbursement policies, restricting patient access to advanced treatments.

Scope of the Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Primary Biliary Cholangitis Companies: CymaBay Therapeutics, Zydus Therapeutics, Genfit, GlaxoSmithKline, Calliditas Therapeutics AB, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Escient Pharmaceuticals, Gannex Pharma, Nanjing Chia-tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, and others.

• Key Primary Biliary Cholangitis Therapies: Seladelpar, Saroglitazar Magnesium, Elafibranor, Linerixibat, Setanaxib, Bezafibrate + Obeticholic acid, Volixibat, EP547, ASC42, Obeticholic Acid, and others.

• Primary Biliary Cholangitis Therapeutic Assessment: Primary Biliary Cholangitis current marketed and Primary Biliary Cholangitis emerging therapies

• Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Dynamics: Primary Biliary Cholangitis market drivers and Primary Biliary Cholangitis market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Primary Biliary Cholangitis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Access and Reimbursement

To learn more about Primary Biliary Cholangitis companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Primary Biliary Cholangitis Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Primary Biliary Cholangitis

3. SWOT analysis of Primary Biliary Cholangitis

4. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Disease Background and Overview

7. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Primary Biliary Cholangitis

9. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Unmet Needs

11. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Emerging Therapies

12. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Drivers

16. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Barriers

17. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Appendix

18. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.