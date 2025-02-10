Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market to Witness Groundbreaking Growth by 2034, Says DelveInsight

Did you know the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market is evolving rapidly? DelveInsight’s latest 7MM report uncovers key epidemiology and market insights.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer - Market Insight, Epidemiology, And Market Forecast - 2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario, and epidemiology trends, Click here: Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Report:

• The total incident cases of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) in the 7MM were approximately 205K in 2024, and these cases are expected to increase significantly during the forecast period (2024-2034).

• The total market size of NSCLC is estimated to be approximately USD 30 billion in the 7MM in 2024, with significant growth anticipated by 2034.

• TAGRISSO is currently the dominant EGFR inhibitor, generating nearly USD 6 billion annually in sales.

• In January 2025, the US FDA granted priority review to Dizal's new drug application (NDA) for Sunvozertinib, targeting the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC.

• In December 2024, Nuvation Bio Inc. announced that the US FDA has accepted its NDA for Taletrectinib, an investigational next-generation ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) for advanced ROS1+ NSCLC.

• In December 2024, Merus N.V. announced that the FDA approved BIZENGRI® (zenocutuzumab-zbco), the first and only treatment for advanced unresectable or metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma or NSCLC harboring a neuregulin 1 (NRG1) gene fusion.

• In November 2024, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo announced the submission of a new biologics license application (BLA) to the FDA seeking accelerated approval for Datopotamab Deruxtecan (Dato-DXd) as a treatment for NSCLC.

• Emerging therapies in the NSCLC market include Firmonertinib, Belrestotug (Eos-448) + Jemperli (Dostarlimab), Sacituzumab Tirumotecan (Mk-2870), Trodelvy (Sacituzumab Govitecan), Pyrotinib, Ociperlimab (Bgb-A1217), Volrustomig (Medi5752), Gotistobart (Bnt316), Ivonescimab (Ak112), Zynyz (Retifanlimab-Dlwr), Zejula (Niraparib), Savolitinib, Divarasib (Gdc-6036), Tiragolumab (Rg6058), Rilvegostomig (Azd2936), Jemperli (Dostarlimab), Serplulimab (Hlx10), Mk-1084, Opdualag (Nivolumab And Relatlimab), Domvanalimab, and others.

• Key companies in the NSCLC treatment market include AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Pfizer, Takeda, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Roche, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, AbbVie, Daiichi Sankyo, Nuvation Bio, PDC*line Pharma, Moderna Therapeutics, GSK, Gilead Sciences, BieGene, and Nuvalent among others.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Overview

NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer, accounting for 81% of all lung cancer diagnoses. Early diagnosis offers the best prognosis for NSCLC. However, NSCLC and other lung cancers can be difficult to diagnose because these cancers often have symptoms mistaken for common illnesses or the effects of long-term smoking. Because of this, 80% of people diagnosed with NSCLC have already progressed to advanced stages, making it more difficult to treat. If lung cancer is suspected, the physician will recommend imaging tests (CT, PET, or MRI scans) to identify abnormalities in and around the lungs. The physician may also examine a sample of mucus under the microscope.

Get a Free sample for the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/non-small-cell-lung-cancer-nsclc-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=jpr

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

The Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by:

• Total incident cases of NSCLC

• Gender-specific cases of NSCLC

• Age-specific cases of NSCLC

• Total incident cases of NSCLC by histology

• Total cases of NSCLC by stages

• Total incident cases of NSCLC by genetic mutation/biomarkers

• Line-wise Treated Cases of Metastatic NSCLC

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology trends @ Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology Forecast

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapies and Key Companies

• Firmonertinib: Arrivent Biopharma

• Belrestotug (Eos-448) + Jemperli (Dostarlimab): Iteos Therapeutics And Gsk

• Sacituzumab Tirumotecan (Mk-2870): Merck And Kelun-Biotech

• Trodelvy (Sacituzumab Govitecan): Gilead Sciences

• Pyrotinib: Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

• Ociperlimab (Bgb-A1217): Biegene

• Volrustomig (Medi5752): Astrazeneca

• Gotistobart (Bnt316): Oncoc4/Biontech

• Ivonescimab (Ak112): Akeso Biopharma/Summit Therapeutics

• Zynyz (Retifanlimab-Dlwr): Incyte/Macrogenics

• Zejula (Niraparib): Glaxosmithkline

• Savolitinib: Astrazeneca/Hutchison Medipharma

• Divarasib (Gdc-6036): Hoffmann-La Roche /Genentech

• Tiragolumab (Rg6058): Hoffmann-La Roche

• Rilvegostomig (Azd2936): Astrazeneca

• Jemperli (Dostarlimab): Glaxosmithkline And Anaptysbio

• Serplulimab (Hlx10): Shanghai Henlius Biotech

• Mk-1084: Otsuka Pharmaceutical

• Opdualag (Nivolumab And Relatlimab): Bristol-Myers Squibb

• Tedopi: Ose Immunotherapeutics

• Domvanalimab: Arcus Biosciences And Gilead Sciences

• Sigvotatug Vedotin (Pf08046047/Sgn-B6a): Pfizer

• Ceralasertib (Azd6738): Astrazeneca

• Zipalertinib (Cln-081): Cullinan Oncology/Taiho Pharma

• Anktiva (N-803, Nogapendekin Alfa Inbakicept-Pmln): Immunitybio

• Ameile (Aumolertinib,Almonertinib,Hs-10206): Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical

• Telisotuzumab Vedotin (Abbv-399, Teliso-V): Abbvie

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Strengths

• The increasing use of targeted therapies (EGFR, ALK inhibitors) and immune checkpoint inhibitors (PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors) has significantly improved patient outcomes, leading to higher demand and market expansion.

• Precision medicine is driving the NSCLC market, with biomarker testing (EGFR, ALK, KRAS, MET, etc.) guiding treatment decisions and expanding personalized therapy options.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Weaknesses

• Novel NSCLC therapies, especially immunotherapies, and targeted drugs, come with a high price tag, limiting accessibility for patients in lower-income regions and posing reimbursement challenges.

• Many targeted therapies eventually face drug resistance, reducing their long-term effectiveness and necessitating continuous innovation for next-generation treatments.

Scope of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Companies: AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Pfizer, Takeda, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Roche, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, AbbVie, Daiichi Sankyo, Nuvation Bio, PDC*line Pharma, Moderna Therapeutics, GSK, Gilead Sciences, BieGene, and Nuvalent among others.

• Key Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapies: Firmonertinib, Belrestotug (Eos-448) + Jemperli (Dostarlimab), Sacituzumab Tirumotecan (Mk-2870), Trodelvy (Sacituzumab Govitecan), Pyrotinib, Ociperlimab (Bgb-A1217), Volrustomig (Medi5752), Gotistobart (Bnt316), Ivonescimab (Ak112), Zynyz (Retifanlimab-Dlwr), Zejula (Niraparib), Savolitinib, Divarasib (Gdc-6036), Tiragolumab (Rg6058), Rilvegostomig (Azd2936), Jemperli (Dostarlimab), Serplulimab (Hlx10), Mk-1084, Opdualag (Nivolumab And Relatlimab), Domvanalimab, and others.

• Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer current marketed and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer emerging therapies

• Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Dynamics: Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market drivers and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

To learn more about Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

3. SWOT analysis of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

4. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

6. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Disease Background and Overview

7. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

9. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Unmet Needs

11. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Emerging Therapies

12. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Drivers

16. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Barriers

17. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Appendix

18. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.