Carbon Dioxide Market Poised for Significant Growth Expected to Reach US$ 17.77 Billion at a 5.2% CAGR Forecast By 2034

The expansion and stabilization of body cavities during surgeries such as endoscopy, laparoscopy, and arthroscopy are driving the market demand.

Carbon dioxide is extensively utilized in food and beverages, medical applications, and enhanced oil recovery to industrial procedures such as welding and cooling” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our carbon dioxide market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ฒ ๐›๐ฒ ๐๐จ๐ฅ๐š๐ซ๐ข๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐ซ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐œ๐š๐ซ๐›๐จ๐ง ๐๐ข๐จ๐ฑ๐ข๐๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐ฉ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ฌ๐ก ๐š๐ญ ๐š ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž. ๐–๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐š ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ 5.2%, ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฐ๐š๐ฌ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž๐ ๐š๐ญ ๐”๐’๐ƒ 10.67 ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง 2024. ๐ˆ๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐๐ฒ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐”๐’๐ƒ 17.77 ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ 2034.๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:Carbon dioxide is a colorless gas that has a vague, keen odor and a sour taste. It is one of the most crucial greenhouse gases connected to global warming. Still, it is an insignificant constituent of Earthโ€™s atmosphere configured in the ignition of carbon-holding substances in the fermentation and respiration of animals.๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ž ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฉ๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:The existence of the gas in the atmosphere retains some of the illuminated energy acquired by Earth from being reverted to space, thus generating the greenhouse effect. Growing industrialization, progression in manufacturing techniques, and its growing demand for viable and ecologically friendly applications are pushing the carbon dioxide market demand.๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ:Growing Decarbonisation: Due to the escalating move towards decarbonization and a circular economy globally, the advancement of carbon dioxide-derived chemicals and fuels is boosting the demand for carbon dioxide market growth.Extensive Usage in Carbonating Beverages: In the food and beverage industries, carbon dioxide is extensively utilized for carbonating beverages such as soft drinks, sparkling water, and beer, with escalating consumer demand for these commodities.Escalated Usage of EOR Technology: Enhanced oil recovery (EOR) technology includes injecting carbon dioxide into exhausted or mature oil wells to improve crude oil recuperation and sanctioning energy makers to withdraw supplemental resources from prevailing reserves.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐‚๐š๐ซ๐›๐จ๐ง ๐ƒ๐ข๐จ๐ฑ๐ข๐๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ:โ€ข Air Liquideโ€ข Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.โ€ข Air Water Inc.โ€ข Gulf Cryoโ€ข Hunan Kaimeite Gases Co., Ltd.โ€ข India Glycols Limitedโ€ข Linde PLCโ€ข Matheson Tri-Gasโ€ข Messer Group GmbHโ€ข Praxair, Inc.โ€ข SABICโ€ข Sicgil India Limitedโ€ข SOL Groupโ€ข Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporationโ€ข Yingde Gases Group Company๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐š ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž:๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:โ€ข The carbon dioxide market segmentation is based on source, application, end user, and region.โ€ข By source analysis, the natural gas processing segment held the largest market share. This is due to its elevated submission and productivity in generating commercial category carbon dioxide.โ€ข By application analysis, the food & beverages segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to its growing demand for carbonation, chilling, and food conservation.๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐ:The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the carbon dioxide market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.North America: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of the entrenched oil and gas sector, robust food and beverage industry, and notable funding in CCUS technologies.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The region's speedy industrialization and urbanization in nations such as China and India fuel regional market expansion.๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐ฆ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž:๐ ๐€๐๐ฌ:What is the regional scope of the carbon dioxide market?The market covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.Which region accounted for the largest share of the carbon dioxide market revenue in 2024?In 2024, North America dominated the market.Which segment, by application, accounted for the largest market share in 2024?In 2024, the food & beverages segment accounted for the largest market share.What are the segments covered in the market?The market covers segments such as source, application, and end user.๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ฌ๐ž ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ:Plastic Packaging Market:Nano-Enabled Packaging Market:Reclaimed Rubber Market:Fire Resistant Fabrics Market:Automotive Plastics Market:๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ฅ๐š๐ซ๐ข๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก & ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ , ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. 