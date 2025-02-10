Carbon Dioxide Market Poised for Significant Growth Expected to Reach US$ 17.77 Billion at a 5.2% CAGR Forecast By 2034

Carbon Dioxide Market

The expansion and stabilization of body cavities during surgeries such as endoscopy, laparoscopy, and arthroscopy are driving the market demand.

Carbon dioxide is extensively utilized in food and beverages, medical applications, and enhanced oil recovery to industrial procedures such as welding and cooling” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our carbon dioxide market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐟𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞. 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 5.2%, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 10.67 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2024. 𝐈𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒𝐃 17.77 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2034.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Carbon dioxide is a colorless gas that has a vague, keen odor and a sour taste. It is one of the most crucial greenhouse gases connected to global warming. Still, it is an insignificant constituent of Earth’s atmosphere configured in the ignition of carbon-holding substances in the fermentation and respiration of animals.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:The existence of the gas in the atmosphere retains some of the illuminated energy acquired by Earth from being reverted to space, thus generating the greenhouse effect. Growing industrialization, progression in manufacturing techniques, and its growing demand for viable and ecologically friendly applications are pushing the carbon dioxide market demand.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:Growing Decarbonisation: Due to the escalating move towards decarbonization and a circular economy globally, the advancement of carbon dioxide-derived chemicals and fuels is boosting the demand for carbon dioxide market growth.Extensive Usage in Carbonating Beverages: In the food and beverage industries, carbon dioxide is extensively utilized for carbonating beverages such as soft drinks, sparkling water, and beer, with escalating consumer demand for these commodities.Escalated Usage of EOR Technology: Enhanced oil recovery (EOR) technology includes injecting carbon dioxide into exhausted or mature oil wells to improve crude oil recuperation and sanctioning energy makers to withdraw supplemental resources from prevailing reserves.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:• Air Liquide• Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.• Air Water Inc.• Gulf Cryo• Hunan Kaimeite Gases Co., Ltd.• India Glycols Limited• Linde PLC• Matheson Tri-Gas• Messer Group GmbH• Praxair, Inc.• SABIC• Sicgil India Limited• SOL Group• Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation• Yingde Gases Group Company𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:• The carbon dioxide market segmentation is based on source, application, end user, and region.• By source analysis, the natural gas processing segment held the largest market share. This is due to its elevated submission and productivity in generating commercial category carbon dioxide.• By application analysis, the food & beverages segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to its growing demand for carbonation, chilling, and food conservation.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the carbon dioxide market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.North America: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of the entrenched oil and gas sector, robust food and beverage industry, and notable funding in CCUS technologies.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The region's speedy industrialization and urbanization in nations such as China and India fuel regional market expansion.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:What is the regional scope of the carbon dioxide market?The market covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.Which region accounted for the largest share of the carbon dioxide market revenue in 2024?In 2024, North America dominated the market.Which segment, by application, accounted for the largest market share in 2024?In 2024, the food & beverages segment accounted for the largest market share.What are the segments covered in the market?The market covers segments such as source, application, and end user.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Plastic Packaging Market:Nano-Enabled Packaging Market:Reclaimed Rubber Market:Fire Resistant Fabrics Market:Automotive Plastics Market:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. 