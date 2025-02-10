Department seeks social studies educators for standards review

The Iowa Department of Education is seeking social studies educators and stakeholders to serve on a statewide committee to review and make recommendations on proposed updates for Iowa’s academic standards for social studies.

Starting in April, the committee will meet regularly over three months to review and recommend proposed changes to the existing standards. This team serves in an advisory capacity to the Department. The meetings will be a combination of in-person and virtual.

Following the initial review, the Department will consider the proposed changes and seek public input, which will inform and help refine revisions to the standards. Afterwards, a second review team will be convened to review all public comments and provide further recommendations. A final standards proposal will go before the State Board of Education for consideration. At the time of the “first read” there is yet another opportunity for public feedback. During the “second read,” the draft standards may be adopted by the State Board of Education as final standards. If adopted, the revised social studies standards will be required of school districts.

State standards across all subjects are reviewed regularly to ensure the content is current and aligns with best practices. The standards outline what students must learn to be prepared for success as they progress each year and after high school.

The deadline to apply for the committee is March 10. More information about the standards review process is available on the Department’s About Student Standards webpage. Questions regarding the social studies standards can be directed to Stefanie Rosenberg Wager, administrative consultant, at stefanie.wager@iowa.gov.

--

About Iowa’s academic standards: Iowa’s academic standards provide a set of common expectations for school districts across the state while allowing for decisions regarding curriculum and how it is delivered to be made locally. The standards establish what students must learn to be prepared for success after high school. Local schools and educators continue to set and oversee curriculum and instruction decisions.

In addition to social studies, Iowa’s academic standards also cover literacy, mathematics, science and 21st-century skills, such as financial literacy. They also include recommended standards for computer science, fine arts, physical education and health. New mathematics and literacy standards were adopted by the State Board of Education in 2024, and science standards are currently under review.