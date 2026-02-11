Six Iowa teachers announced as regional 2026 Iowa STEM Teacher Award recipients

The Iowa Department of Education and the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council today announced six outstanding teachers as the 2026 Iowa STEM Teacher Award recipients. Now in its 12th year, the annual Iowa STEM Teacher Award, sponsored by Google, honors six teachers across the state for their contribution and dedication to science, technology, engineering and mathematics education in Iowa.

“Iowa’s STEM Teacher Awards help honor Iowa’s outstanding educators who engage learners, inspire curiosity, and illuminate in-demand STEM careers in their communities,” said Iowa Department of Education Director McKenzie Snow. “We thank the 2026 awardees and STEM educators across Iowa for their expertise, commitment, and care as they work to ensure every student experiences a world-class STEM education.”

The STEM Teacher Award recognizes one full-time, licensed PK-12 teacher from each of the state’s six STEM regions.

“Iowa is leading the new era of American innovation through AI infrastructure, and Google is proud to call the state home,” said Dan Harbeke, Regional Head of Public Policy and External Affairs at Google. “The importance of STEM education has never been greater, and we are thrilled to honor these extraordinary teachers who work on the frontlines inspiring and teaching the next generation of innovators to fill the jobs of tomorrow. By working together, we can provide access to STEM learning that will equip students with critical skills that lead to economic opportunity and highly skilled jobs right here at home.”

Awardees were selected for their outstanding contributions to STEM education and for demonstrating innovative teaching practices, commitment to student success and efforts to integrate science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) into the classroom in meaningful ways.

Nominations were submitted by administrators, teachers, counselors, families, students and other STEM advocates across the state. Each of the teacher nominees were then given the opportunity to submit an application to showcase their work and curriculum. This year, the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council received more than 100 nominations and over 60 applications from highly qualified teachers.

Following a review and selection process, the following six Iowa STEM teachers were chosen as 2026 Iowa STEM Teacher Award recipients, recognizing the significant difference they are making in the lives of students.

Northwest STEM Region 2026 Iowa STEM Teacher Award Recipient: Alan Bandstra, a sixth-grade math and science teacher at Sioux Center Christian School is in his 37th year of teaching. Bandstra was nominated by a parent of one of his students, who noted his hands-on approach to teaching STEM has made it an outstanding year for his daughter and her classmates. Growing up on a family farm where learning, work and play often merged, he brings that background and mentality into his STEM program design.

North Central STEM Region 2026 Iowa STEM Teacher Award Recipient: Anna Brooks, an agriculture teacher at Ames Community School District, is in her eighth year of teaching. Nominated for the award by two colleagues, one shared that she exemplifies excellence in STEM education by blending innovation, collaboration and student-centered learning. She tailors instruction to meet student needs while maintaining rigorous standards, with urban agriculture at the heart of her curriculum.

Northeast STEM Region 2026 Iowa STEM Teacher Award Recipient: Dylan Shaffer, a science and intro to STEM teacher at Monticello Community School District, is in his eighth year of teaching. Shaffer’s extraordinary passion for STEM and ability to build strong relationships with his students ignites inspiration and enthusiasm in the classroom. He provides students with experiences in science and technology that are memorable, challenging and unique.

Southwest STEM Region 2026 Iowa STEM Teacher Award Recipient: Justin Heckman, physics teacher and robotics coach at Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs, is in his 25th year of teaching. Heckman is described as an exceptional STEM educator who models lifelong learning through curiosity, grit and authentic passion, and his creativity and energy makes STEM come alive. His approach to inspiring students in STEM is to make physics accessible at all levels and create an engaging classroom environment.

South Central STEM Region 2026 Iowa STEM Teacher Award Recipient: Jared Almandinger, medical and bioscience research instructor, STEM Camp Director and STEM Club Advisor, at Waukee Community School District, is in his fifth year of teaching. When it comes to teaching, his goal is ensuring students recognize STEM’s universal relevance and understand STEM’s presence across all fields. From going above and beyond to provide support and advice to creating an engaging and collaborative environment, he makes research feel exciting.

Southeast STEM Region 2026 Iowa STEM Teacher Award Recipient: Pamela Joslyn, a STEM educator at Muscatine Community School District, is in her 24th year of teaching. She collaborates with STEM stakeholders to enrich student learning by providing out-of-classroom experiences that transform student engagement, build confidence and develop cultural awareness. Beyond creating dynamic learning environments in the classroom, she is dedicated to advancing the field of STEM serving as a DoD STEM Ambassador representing the Office of Naval Research.

“The 2026 Iowa STEM Teacher Award recipients exemplify the kind of educators who inspire curiosity, creativity and a lifelong love of learning in students,” said Iowa STEM Bureau Chief Justin Lewis. “We are honored to acknowledge their outstanding contributions to STEM education and their efforts to shape the future of Iowa’s STEM workforce.”

As a recipient of the 2026 Iowa STEM Teacher Award, each recipient will receive $1,500 to use for the classroom and $1,500 for personal use. They will also be honored through various statewide recognition opportunities.

Additional information on the Iowa STEM Teacher Award can be found on the Department’s website.

