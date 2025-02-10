Medical Supplies Market projected to surpass US$205.302 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.52%

Medical Supplies Market

The medical supplies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.52%, reaching a market size of US$205.302 billion in 2030 from US$149.730 billion in 2025.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the medical supplies market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.52% between 2025 and 2030 to reach an amount of US$205.302 billion by 2030.The healthcare sector depends on medical supplies for patient health condition examination and treatment and patient well-being management. Medical supplies comprise of different types: consumable supplies plus durable supplies and diagnostics equipment together with personal protective equipment . The list of consumable supplies includes bandages together with needles and gloves because these items serve only one purpose or have restricted usage. The category of durable medical equipment consists of devices doctors can reutilize more than once. Meanwhile, equipment category used for diagnosis such as stethoscopes and blood pressure monitors enable healthcare providers to conduct health assessments of their patients. Medical staff receive protection from infectious agents through medical supplies like personal protective tools including face shields and masks.The medical supplies market expansion is witnessed due to healthcare spending rise while the population ages and technology advances simultaneously with rising chronic and infectious diseases alongside greater surgical procedures. Healthcare spending develops mainly because healthcare organizations need to expand patient care services and strengthen their infrastructure. Medical supply requirements are rising in surgical settings as well as for chronic disease care because chronic conditions are becoming more common. The advancements in technology enable manufacturers to create advanced versions of medical supplies with minimum invasive surgical instruments among advanced diagnostic equipment.With the emergence of the medical supplies market, many market players are launching products and technologies to attract customers. For instance, in November 2024, the strategic agreement between Johnson & Johnson MedTech and Responsive Arthroscopy was announced which focuses on expanding their soft tissue solutions specifically for shoulder and foot and ankle procedures to address rising medical needs in the sports soft tissue repair sector.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/medical-supplies-market By type, the medical supplies market can be classified into diagnostic medical supplies, wound care , disinfectants, personal protective equipment, and others. The diagnostic supplies segment leads the medical supplies market since it enables vital disease management and the rising need for precise diagnostic instruments and testing kits at the point of patient care leads to expansion of this segment in the coming years.The medical supplies market is segmented by end-users into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, diagnostic centers, and biomedical research organizations. Hospital end-users maintain the biggest share of the medical supplies market because healthcare institutions are increasing their funding for systems while patients suffer from both chronic diseases and widespread infections. The hospital's requirement for constant medical supplies has led to increased growth within this market segment.The medical supplies market is segmented by distribution channel into online and offline. The medical supplies market is divided into online and offline distribution channels. The biggest distribution channel exists through offline segment such as traditional hospital and clinic and retail pharmacy infrastructure. Online distribution channel demonstrates quick expansion because customers can purchase medical supplies conveniently through the Internet along with the increasing penetration of online users.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the medical supplies market is growing significantly. The rise of healthcare infrastructure receives increasing support from government as well as corporate entities particularly in developing countries such as China and India. Hospital facility and service improvements through this growth have strengthened the medical supplies market. The increase in both the aged population magnitude along with chronic diseases outbreaks drives the market demand higher for medical disposable materials. The medical supplies sector experiences growth in the region due to factors that include technological progress alongside an increase in popularity of non-invasive surgical methods.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the medical supplies market have been covered as APS Biogroup, Cardinal Health, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., 3M, Abbott, and Teleflex Incorporated, among others.The market analytics report segments the medical supplies market as follows:• By Typeo Diagnostic Medical Supplieso Wound Careo Disinfectantso Personal Protective Equipmento Others• By End-Usero Hospitalso Clinicso Ambulatory Surgery Centerso Diagnostic Centerso Biomedical Research Organization• By Distribution Channelo Onlineo Offline• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao OthersCompanies Profiled:• APS Biogroup• Medtronic• Cardinal Health• Becton, Dickinson and Company• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.• B. Braun Melsungen AG• 3M• Boston Scientific Corporation• Abbott• Terome Corporation• Teleflex IncorporatedReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countriesCompany Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Medical Camera Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-medical-camera-market • Lab Equipment Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/lab-equipment-market • Medical Gloves Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/medical-gloves-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

