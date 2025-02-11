Broadstreet Infamous Whiskey Partners with Big Thirst for Insights-Driven E-commerce Management

Broadstreet Infamous Legacy Series Bourbon Whiskey Broadstreet Infamous Summer Wheat Bourbon Whiskey Broadstreet Infamous Prohibition Proof Bourbon Whiskey

Craft distillery spirits company Broadstreet Infamous Whiskey selects Big Thirst as their official e-commerce management provider.

The spirits industry is evolving to meet an increased demand for online sales and ready-to-drink beverages. The time is right for a new spirits company like ours to take advantage of these trends” — Peter M. Allen, Chairman and CFO of Broadstreet Infamous.

GREENSBORO, GA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Craft distillery spirits company Broadstreet Infamous Whiskey selects Big Thirst as their official e-commerce management provider. As part of the partnership, Big Thirst, an e-commerce sales company and full-service marketing agency will work to bolster e-commerce sales of Broadstreet’s new line of craft bourbon whiskey and other future spirits by implementing targeted advertising campaigns.“We’re excited to partner with Big Thirst for our e-commerce and marketing. They are spirits industry experts—their successful client portfolio demonstrates their effective use of powerful data analytics to drive profitable results. We are looking forward to taking advantage of their specialty in tailoring online platforms to meet brands’ unique needs and goals. We know we made the right decision to partner with Big Thirst,” said Chris Roberts, VP of Media and Advertising for Broadstreet Infamous.“We’re attending the 10th Annual Orlando Whiskey Festival on February 21 where thousands of bourbon connoisseurs will be the first to sample our new products. We will also debut the availability of our products for purchase directly through our website, made possible by Big Thirst. Our plan is that festival attendees will receive an exclusive promotional code that can be used to receive a bottle signed by the executive team of Broadstreet Infamous,” said Mark Matuszek, President of Broadstreet Infamous Whiskey.Big Thirst began working with Broadstreet Infamous after evaluating their product viability, marketing, advertising, and analytics to determine how to best optimize direct advertising to launch online sales for the forthcoming bourbon releases: Prohibition Proof Bourbon Whiskey (109 proof), Legacy Series Bourbon Whiskey (92 proof), and Wheaters Select Bourbon Whiskey (99 proof).“Our reason to exist is to help our spirits clients thrive and grow in this complex industry with access to the right insights, people, marketing strategies, and e-commerce tools,” says Big Thirst CEO, Matt McGinnis. “We’re eager to help Broadstreet Infamous meet its business goals with our online sales platform to facilitate shipments of their products to consumers across the country quickly and easily,” said Matt McGinnis, CEO & Founder of Big Thirst.“Big Thirst is one of the spirits industry’s most comprehensive e-commerce companies and we’re proud to do business with them. In addition to current fans being able to purchase our whiskey releases through an integrated store on our official website BroadstreetInfamous.com, new fans will be able to discover our brand through Big Thirst’s online marketplace, Shop Big Thirst . We have been building demand for Broadstreet Infamous spirits on a national level through our NASCAR Truck sponsorships and our partnership with TRIVIUM’s front man Matthew Kiichi Heafy so we are excited to finally offer an opportunity for fans to be able to purchase our whiskey releases across the country. Additionally, we have access to Big Thirst’s distilling consulting services as we build our distillery, expand product offerings, and work with retail distributors,” said CEO of Broadstreet Infamous Lorenze Tremonti.Global alcoholic beverage data analyst firm IWSR forecasts a “2023-27 value CAGR [compound annual growth rate] of +7% for online alcohol sales, compared to a total beverage alcohol (TBA) CAGR of +1% over the same timescale. That would see ecommerce’s TBA share increase from 3.2% in 2022 to 3.9% in 2027.”“The spirits and alcohol industries are evolving to meet an increased demand for both online sales and ready-to-drink [RTD] beverages. The e-commerce trend that sharply increased during the pandemic in 2020 resulted in a permanent shift in the marketplace of alcohol beverage sales. Big Thirst will help us launch our e-commerce store to sell to consumers from our website through a network of licensed retailers to expand our market share in a fast-growing segment of the spirits retail market—RTD canned spirits—sooner than we expected. The time is right for a new spirits company like ours to take advantage of these trends,” said Peter M. Allen, Chairman and CFO of Broadstreet Infamous.About Broadstreet InfamousBroadstreet Infamous is a spirits brand that combines the roots of Georgia shine with the traditions of Kentucky distilling. Crafted by Lorenze Tremonti, master distiller and CEO, Broadstreet Infamous challenges conventions and redefines the boundaries of taste. With an unwavering commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, Broadstreet Infamous invites whiskey enthusiasts to embrace the extraordinary and live infamously. Broadstreet Infamous is the brand name for spirits products of the incorporated company Infamous Whiskey, Inc. (DSP-GA-20139).To learn more visit our website at: http://www.broadstreetandinfamous.com/ About Big ThirstBig Thirst, Inc., is the beverage industry’s most comprehensive sales, marketing, and consulting company. It is a one-stop shop for accelerating growth, with an e-commerce solution with a retailer partner network for order fulfillment, marketing services, operations consulting, analytics, and customer service. Big Thirst enables beverage brands to reach more consumers with online order processing and a three-tier compliant retailer partner network for order fulfillment to more than 40 states. Connect with Big Thirst on facebook.com/BigThirstMarketingAgency and instagram.com/bigthirstmarketing/.About the Orlando Whiskey FestivalFor 10 years the Orlando Whiskey Festival (OWF) has been brought to you by Whiskey & Bizz as a not-for-profit event benefiting the charity “The Lovely Project.” OWF is the first-ever Whiskey Festival to hit Central Florida. Features include fine single malt, blended Scotch and American whiskies including bourbon and rye, flavored whiskies, beer, wine, and cigars for guests to enjoy. Guests are able to sample up to 100 brands of whiskey from across the globe and interact with industry professionals and representatives.Learn more: https://www.whiskeynbizz.com Note: This press release is for informational purposes only.

TRIVIUM Frontman Matthew Kiichi Heafy, partner of Broadstreet Infamous Whiskey

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.