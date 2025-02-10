The Next Generation: Oil States Strengthens Commitment to Young Talent with New Modern and Degree Apprenticeships

Oil States is supporting National Apprenticeship Week 10-16 February and Scottish Apprenticeship Week 3-7 March 2025.

ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oil States , a global provider of manufactured products and services to customers in the energy, energy expansion, industrial and military sectors, with UK offices in Aberdeen and Heartlands, West Lothian, is supporting National Apprenticeship Week 10-16 February and Scottish Apprenticeship Week 3-7 March 2025 through its Young Person’s Guarantee pledge and its partnership activities DYW North East. The global business is also launching its search for four new Modern Apprentices and two new Graduate Apprentices for 2025 during this four-week period, reaching out to local schools and partners to recruit six more young people to begin their careers with Oil States.Oil States already has a graduate apprenticeship underway, in partnership with Robert Gordon University, and will be recruiting two further Graduate Apprentices this year. There are also a number of young people at different stages of their three-year Modern Apprenticeships across the business and this year, Oil States will recruit two Modern Apprentices at their manufacturing facility and test centre in Heartlands, West Lothian, and two Modern Apprentices at Gateway Business Park, Aberdeen.Zander McDougall, Renewables Business Manager at Oil States said,“Oil States is a global business that has local impact, we provide careers to access the energy industry by providing modern and graduate apprenticeships, and graduate careers, to sustainably meet the growing, global energy demand in traditional and new energies.We’re looking to accelerate the energy expansion with a focus on Offshore Wind, Geothermal, Carbon Capture and Hydrogen. Renowned for our cutting-edge technology; we’ve just launched a unique, award-winning Floating Offshore Wind market foundation (FTLP™), that improves manufacturability and time to market for offshore wind developers, while maximising jobs and skill in the UK. Ongoing R&D programmes and technology transfer are positioning us for our ambitious decarbonisation targets in the new energies sectors.”Gregg Walker, Robert Gordon University, stated,“In Oil States, we believe we have found a partner who has all the requirements within their company culture to proactively aid in their staff members having a successful pathway through their chosen GA discipline.“Our Graduate Apprenticeship courses are built around the RGU teaching model in conjunction with work-based learning through the employer, a truly collaborative approach to building the workforce and leaders of tomorrow.”Margo Milne, director, Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) North East said:“It has been a pleasure to have their support for in-school activities such as careers fairs and mock interviews, as well as their involvement in regional events like ApprenticeFEST Aberdeen. By engaging with young people at an early stage, the Oil States team are helping to raise awareness of the opportunities that exist for young people within the energy sector, as well as the pathways into these roles, such as Modern and Graduate Apprenticeships.The opportunities and experience for apprentices, whether Modern or Graduate, are positive and ambitious.“We’re committed to recruiting and training young people as part of that opportunity, providing autonomy within a nurturing environment that covers all energy sectors, investing in training, good benefits, with many opportunities for travel and career progression,” concluded Zander McDougall.

