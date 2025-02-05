nZero Group ready for growth in Low Carbon Solutions and Carbon Capture business it secures senior specialist

Mike Shepherd, Business Development Manager at nZero Group

Mike Shepherd appointed to lead the nZero Group’s business development initiatives across the emerging energy transition market for CO2 and H2 measurement.

It is exactly the right time to invest in a new senior resource, who has a track record in delivering both successful projects and new orders with the large upstream Oil and Gas players” — Matt Allen, MD of nZero Group

ELLESMERE PORT, CHESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- nZero Group is the UK’s leading measurement and control partner across the biomethane, hydrogen, natural gas, and petrochemical sectors, and at the forefront of the UK’s drive to decarbonise. nZero Group recognises the huge opportunity in the UK and Europe (and globally) for larger CO2 emitters to accelerate their decarbonisation plans to ensure their products remain competitive. This is largely driven by the phasing out of the existing EU Emission Trading System (EU ETS) and the phasing in of the new EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), a key enabler to help Europe reduce emissions by at least 55% by 2030 (from 1990 levels).nZero Group has appointed Mike Shepherd to lead the nZero Group’s business development initiatives across the emerging energy transition market for CO2 and H2 measurement.Mike Shepherd has more than 25 years, in the global Oil & Gas market, operating at senior levels throughout his career. Prior to joining nZero Group, Mike was leading the business development initiatives across the emerging energy transition market for CO2 and H2 measurement and digital solutions for a global energy business. Matt Allen , nZero Group’s MD stated, “Over the next decade, we will play a key role in the UK’s journey to net zero by enhancing energy security, delivering innovative low-carbon solutions, and strengthening the UK’s global competitiveness while ensuring reliable power and warm homes for all. To help build on our leading position in the measurement & control of fluid (gas or liquid) across the UK and Ireland, we are pleased to welcome Mike Shepherd as part of the nZero Group Senior Management Team with a primary focus on business development opportunities in the analysis, metering, data monitoring, and flow control of CO2 and H2 across UK and Europe.“The strong profit performance in FY24 and the £50m + order book entering the next financial year provides huge confidence in the performance for the foreseeable future. Therefore, it is exactly the right time to invest in a new senior resource, who has a track record in delivering both successful projects and new orders with the large upstream Oil and Gas players who are working on some major investments in decarbonisation, some of which will come to fruition in the next 12 months or so”.ABOUT NZERO GROUPnZero Group is the parent/holding company of Orbital Gas Systems and Thyson Technology. Orbital Gas Systems has a rich history in delivering operational technology such as gas quality measurement, fiscal metering, pressure reduction stations, and odorisation solutions to the UK natural gas industry, while Thyson Technology’s pedigree was formed by delivering complex integrated analytical solutions to a range of industries, including offshore oil and gas, petrochemical, and natural gas sectors.Both organisations have a significant installed base across the UK of biomethane gas to grid plants and share complementary firsts in hydrogen blending for gas networks and industrial fuel switching, with ambitions to serve the UK’s decarbonisation programme – and beyond.

