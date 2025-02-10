Intrinseque Health Achieves ISO 9001 Certification, Recognizing Its Dedication to Quality Excellence and Operational Efficiency

We Build & Execute Complex Clinical Supply Plans” — Intrinseque Health

SINGAPORE, DELHI, SINGAPORE, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intrinseque Health, a global leader in clinical supply chain solutions, is proud to announce its achievement of ISO 9001 certification, an important addition to the company’s existing ISO 13485 and GDPMDS certifications, reinforcing Intrinseque Health’s dedication to meeting the highest standards of quality, compliance, and reliability across its operations.

“This certification is a significant milestone for Intrinseque Health, demonstrating our dedication to maintaining and continually improving a robust Quality Management System and enhancing customer satisfaction,” said Nitin Jain, President and CEO at Intrinseque Health. “It reflects our relentless focus on providing seamless, reliable, and high-quality clinical supply chain solutions to our clients worldwide.”

“Achieving ISO 9001 certification reinforces our commitment to exceeding client expectations and adhering to the highest standards in all operations. This accomplishment positions us to further support clinical trials globally and improve patient outcomes through efficient and dependable clinical supply chain solutions” - Mr. Jain added.

The ISO 9001 certification highlights Intrinseque Health’s ability to consistently deliver excellence in its services and operations. This achievement aligns with the company’s mission to advance global clinical trials and enhance the lives of patients worldwide.

About Intrinseque Health

Intrinseque Health is an EN ISO 13485, ISO 9001 & GDPMDS certified global clinical development support organisation, accomplished in facilitating the development of clinical trial studies globally. Intrinseque Health has expanded its presence worldwide with offices present in countries including the United States (Delaware), The Netherlands (Amsterdam), United Kingdom (London), China (Beijing), Taiwan (Taipei), South Korea (Seoul), India (Delhi), Malaysia and Singapore. Being managed by drug development professionals with over 300 years of combined experience supporting global clinical trials across various therapeutic areas, the team at Intrinseque knows and understands the needs of the clients while providing best-in-class, comprehensive and robust solutions to overcome the hurdles and pain points of conducting a clinical trial.

Intrinseque Health is the industry expert in solving clinical supply chain challenges, such as product availability & lead times, selection of in-country sourcing Vs. import, import regulations and IOR/EOR requirements, storage & warehousing, kitting, labelling & printing, installation, calibration, validation, servicing & maintenance of equipment and supplies, local sourcing, and procurement services, all while maintaining the highest levels of quality throughout study timelines. Intrinseque Health engages early with its clients and utilises an operational methodology based on a proven, cost-effective clinical supply chain strategy for each clinical trial. It firmly believes that even the most minor and essential items, irrespective of their utility, should be available at sites at all times, because nothing is more important than the value of a patient’s life. Intrinseque Health aims to become the global leader in clinical trial support services and constantly thrives in innovating and offering unique solutions.



Intrinseque Health - An EN ISO 13485, A Global Clinical Supply Chain Organisation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.