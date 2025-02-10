GLOBAL FLAG FOOTBALL LEAGUE APPOINTS FORMER SUPER BOWL CHAMPION PAT JOHNSON AS LEAGUE PRESIDENT

New GFFL President Patrick Johnson

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Flag Football League (GFFL) is proud to announce the appointment of Super Bowl Champion Pat Johnson as President of the League, effective immediately. Johnson’s appointment is a monumental step forward as the GFFL continues to expand its mission to promote flag football globally and deliver exciting sports experiences to fans at all levels."Patrick is a leader and the ring on his finger says he is a champion. I look forward to having him in the huddle of the GFFL front office and helping to guide our future .” said Jay Lawrence, Chairman of the Board.“Adding Patrick to the leadership team is extraordinary as we launch this new professional league. His knowledge and experience is second to none.” Said Marjorie Lewis, Commissioner of the GFFL.Pat Johnson, a renowned athlete and seasoned executive, brings extensive leadership experience across multiple industries, including Oil and Gas, Consumer Products, Risk Management, Mining, Aerospace, Construction, and Corporate Finance. Johnson’s dynamic career has also seen him hold several C-level positions, showcasing his expertise in both business and sports leadership. Johnson was also the president of the Arena Football League’s Oregon Blackbears organization in 2024."I am incredibly excited to join the Global Flag Football League front office at this pivotal moment in the sport’s growth," said Pat Johnson, President of the Global Flag Football League. "Flag football's inclusion in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles is a groundbreaking opportunity, and I’m honored to help lead the league during this historic time. This sport has the power to bring communities together, and I look forward to working with our athletes, coaches, and fans to elevate flag football to new heights on the global stage."A University of Oregon alum, Johnson was a standout in both football and track. As an Olympic- caliber sprinter, Johnson won numerous championships, including the Pac-10 Championships in the 400 meters, and earned NCAA All-American honors in the 100 and 200 meters. His victory over Carl Lewis in the 100 meters at the 1995 Drake Relays cemented his place in track and field history. In football, Johnson was a key player on the 1994 Rose Bowl and 1995 Cotton Bowl teams and was named Offensive MVP of the 1997 Las Vegas Bowl. His exceptional athletic career led him to be inducted into the University of Oregon Athletics Hall of Fame in 2014.As the 42nd overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft, Johnson went on to earn a Super Bowl ring with the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XXXV, when the team defeated the New York Giants 34- 17.About the Global Flag Football League (GFFL)The Global Flag Football League (GFFL) is committed to growing the sport of flag football at all levels around the world. Founded with the goal of providing a platform for athletes, young and old, to engage in a safe and competitive environment, the GFFL has quickly become a global leader in flag football. The league emphasizes athleticism, inclusivity, and community engagement while showcasing high-level competition. As the sport of flag football continues to rise in popularity, the GFFL aims to be the premier destination for athletes and fans alike.For more information, visit https://gffl.pro or follow us on social media Facebook: Global Flag Football LeagueInstagram: @gffl.proLinkedIn: Global Flag Football League

