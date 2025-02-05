GFFL To Begin Search For Pro Flag Football Talent

GFFL LOGO ALL22 Global Scouting

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Flag Football League (GFFL), a professional mens and womens flag football league, has partnered with ALL22 International Recruiting to recruit the very best male and female flag football athletes from around the USA to participate in the upcoming GFFL Combine Series.The GFFL Combine Series is designed to provide aspiring professional flag football players the opportunity to showcase their skills in a competitive environment. Each athlete will be evaluated and have their name entered for the opportunity to be drafted to compete into the GFFL’S round robin flag football tournament to be held this June in Las Vegas.Flag football is one of the fastest growing sports amongst men and women around the world that combines the excitement of traditional football in a non-contact format. It is enjoyed by players of all ages and is played at recreational and competitive levels across the country. With flag football becoming an increasingly popular sport in schools and local leagues, this combine is a stepping stone for young athletes looking to take their game to the next level.The four combines will take place in late March - early April 2025 with Tampa Florida, Las Vegas Nevada, Columbus Ohio, and DFW Texas slated as destinations the GFFL will be looking to discover the next generation of professional flag football stars.“This regional combine will feature a series of skill tests and drills designed to assess players' speed, agility, teamwork, and overall flag football expertise. Participants will have the chance to demonstrate their talents in front of top-tier coaches and recruiters, with the potential to earn spots on elite regional teams or gain exposure for national competitions.” said Derek Sawyer, CEO of ALL22.The combine will focus on evaluating all essential aspects of flag football, including:- Testing and measurements with professional scouts- Filmed positional drills with GFFL coaches- Teamwork and communication skillsParticipants will also receive expert feedback and coaching to help refine their techniques and improve their performance.**How to Register:**Athletes interested in being drafted to compete in the GFFL tournament must set up a free profile at www.all22.org and combine registration will soon follow once dates and times are set.“The Global Flag Football Combine is an exciting opportunity for athletes to display their skills, make connections within the flag football community, and some may find a professional career!” said Marjorie Lewis, Commissioner GFFL USA. “Whether a player is looking to advance to the next level or simply gain more exposure, this event is designed to offer a platform to showcase their potential.”About ALL22ALL22 is the leading global sports scouting network, dedicated to discovering and developing athletic talent worldwide through innovative technology and expert evaluation. With the largest database of American football players in the world, ALL22 and its scouts are working to drive the growth of the flag/tackle game forward worldwide. For more information about ALL22, please visit: https://all22.org/ About the GFFLThe Global Flag Football League (GFFL) is a professional flag football league, for both men and women, committed to advancing the sport and creating professional opportunities for athletes training for the 2028 Olympics and beyond. With teams owned by former NFL players, the league brings the expertise of professional football into the game of flag football. The Global Flag Football League is a subsidiary of the publicly traded Crown Equity Holdings (OTC: CRWE). For more information about the Global Flag Football League, please visit: http://gffl.pro About Crown Equity HoldingsCrown Equity Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: CRWE) is a vertically integrated, global media company that provides powerful solutions to enhance worldwide visibility and universal relevance, enabling companies to achieve accelerated growth and rapid results that spans all the stages of a company's life cycles. For more information regarding Crown Equity Holdings, Inc., please visit https://crownequityholdings.com/ Safe Harbor StatementThis release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E and/or 27E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. **Media Contact:**
Jay Lawrence
239-980-4397
Jay@gffl.pro

