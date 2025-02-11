Bank al Etihad highlights 2024 achievements in financial literacy

AMMAN, JORDAN, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its commitment to advancing financial literacy and inclusion in Jordan, Bank al Etihad continues to implement a range of initiatives aimed at equipping individuals and businesses with the tools they need to succeed. In 2024, these ongoing efforts had a significant impact, reaching more people than ever before.

One of the cornerstone initiatives is Rise Academy, a free two-day boot camp that provides practical financial knowledge tailored to individuals at different stages of life. Whether they are high school graduates transitioning to adulthood, employees managing their income, or freelancers looking for financial stability, participants gain valuable skills through a comprehensive curriculum. Since its launch, the academy has welcomed around 500 participants, helping them take control of their finances and develop an entrepreneurial mindset.

Complementing Rise Academy are the MoneyTalks school tours. These tours address the lack of financial education in schools, targeting younger audiences. In 2024, the bank's ambassadors visited five schools in Amman, reaching 540 students and engaging in topics such as budgeting, saving, and financial planning.

Bank al Etihad also supports small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through a diverse range of training workshops covering legal, financial, tax, marketing, and human resources management. Delivered by third-party experts, these sessions aim to support business owners in making informed decisions, overcoming challenges, and driving growth. In 2024, the workshops attracted 365 attendees, equipping SMEs with the knowledge and strategies needed to thrive in complex business environments.

In addition to in-person initiatives, the bank extends its educational outreach online through its personal finance blog. The blog caters to diverse audiences, ensuring tailored content for various financial needs. Reaching over 10,000 readers each month, it has become a trusted resource for individuals seeking actionable financial advice.

Bank al Etihad has also introduced two podcast series that bring financial literacy to life. Mali wa Maluk, hosted by content creator Mureed Ibrahim of FeedMureed, simplifies topics like loans, credit cards, and investing. With 12 episodes published and over half a million views on YouTube, the series has resonated deeply with a broad audience. Meanwhile, Malak Bi Aamalak offers guidance for entrepreneurs and SME owners, focusing on strategies to overcome challenges and achieve business success.

Looking ahead, Bank al Etihad plans to build on the success of these initiatives, ensuring they continue to reach more individuals and businesses across Jordan. These efforts reflect the bank’s belief that knowledge is the foundation of empowerment and a key driver of sustainable growth.

For more information about Bank al Etihad's financial literacy resources, please visit this page, and for the bank’s non-financial services for SMEs, click here.

About Bank al Etihad

Bank al Etihad is a banking and financial institution dedicated to serving customers since 1987. With a strong presence in Jordan, the bank comprises several entities, including a financial brokerage company (Etihad Brokerage) and a financial leasing company (Etihad Leasing Company). Furthermore, Bank al Etihad holds a 10% ownership stake in the National Bank of Palestine and actively participates on its board of directors. In 2017, Bank al Etihad acquired a controlling stake in Safwa Islamic Bank. Building on its growth, the bank expanded regionally in 2024 by opening its first branch in Iraq.

