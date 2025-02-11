Bank al Etihad named a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Lighthouse by the World Economic Forum

Bank al Etihad named DEI Lighthouse by WEF for empowering women through initiatives like Shorouq, fostering inclusion, and driving equitable workplace progress.

AMMAN, JORDAN, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bank al Etihad has been named a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Lighthouse by the World Economic Forum’s Centre for the New Economy and Society. As part of this recognition, the bank's DEI initiatives will be featured as a case study in the upcoming DEI Lighthouses report, set to be published ahead of the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in 2025.

The DEI Lighthouse Program annually highlights corporate efforts that demonstrate significant, measurable, and sustainable impact in advancing DEI. Bank al Etihad’s initiatives have been recognised for promoting women’s financial freedom, supporting their active participation in Jordan’s economy, and cultivating an equitable workplace.

“We are honoured to be recognised as a DEI leader,” said Nadia AlSaeed, CEO of Bank al Etihad. “This recognition reflects our commitment to building a diverse and inclusive culture, both within the bank and in the wider community. Fostering inclusion not only drives innovation and success but also creates lasting, positive change in society. We look forward to continuing our DEI journey and sharing our insights with others in our sector.”

Bank al Etihad has implemented a range of initiatives, both within the bank and beyond. This includes the Shorouq proposition, which was launched in 2014 to address the low economic participation of women in Jordan. The bank has taken deliberate steps to ensure there is no bias in its credit policies, designing financial products with a gender lens and equipping teams to better serve women. By also strengthening its non-financial offerings — focusing on access to knowledge, networks, and markets — it provides holistic support for women. This approach is further reinforced through advisory services for women-led startups and SMEs, offering guidance on areas like legal matters, HR, and marketing to support their growth.

A notable component of the Shorouq proposition is the Shorouq Comeback Program, a career re-entry initiative for women who have taken a voluntary break to care for their children or families. This program offers mentorship, training, and hands-on experience to help participants transition back into the workforce. Since its launch, 45% of participants have successfully re-entered the workforce, either by securing employment or starting their own businesses.

Internally, Bank al Etihad has implemented robust DEI policies to promote gender equality and inclusion. The bank ensures merit-based hiring and promotion processes, maintaining a zero pay gap and providing equal access to learning and career growth opportunities. It actively supports women’s career advancement through targeted leadership development programs, mentorship opportunities, and a range of benefits designed to support work-life balance. These include subsidised nursery costs, flexible working hours, and family insurance coverage. Additionally, the bank offers paid maternity and paternity leave, along with mental health coverage. These initiatives have contributed to a 21% increase in female representation on the bank’s board since 2014 and have helped achieve 45% female representation in its workforce.

Building on its efforts to promote DEI, the bank aims to achieve 50/50 gender representation across its portfolio within the next 5 years, reinforcing its commitment to gender equality within its workforce and client base.

To ensure the success of these goals, the bank has adopted a rigorous approach to monitoring progress. Key metrics are tracked and regularly reviewed, driving meaningful change. By embedding these objectives into its core strategies, Bank al Etihad is advancing its vision of a more inclusive financial ecosystem, while contributing to Jordan’s broader economic growth.

