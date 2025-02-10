March 1 Deadline Reminders

Submit Release
Individuals and businesses owning business equipment (as of January 1, 2025) with an aggregate market value of more than $1 million statewide must report the equipment owned by March 1, 2025, to avoid a 20 percent penalty. Business owners can report online with the department’s TransAction Portal (TAP).

Those businesses whose statewide aggregate market value is $1,000,000 or less are exempt from the business equipment tax. These businesses will not have a reporting requirement in 2025 unless:

  1. They have acquired new personal property that would increase their equipment’s aggregate market value above the exemption amount; or
  2. The department requests a personal property reporting form be completed.

