Ventagium recognized as a Microsoft Analytics on Azure Specialized Partner
Ventagium, a leading data consulting firm, is proud to announce its designation as an Analytics on Azure Specialized Partner with Microsoft.
— Arturo Torres, CEO of Ventagium
tier data solutions and highlights its expertise in leveraging Microsoft Fabric for advanced
analytics.
"This partnership with Microsoft marks a pivotal moment for Ventagium. By achieving the
Advanced Specialization in Analytics on Azure, we are poised to deliver unparalleled data
solutions that will transform our clients' operations and drive their success. Our goal is to
make life easier for decision-makers by providing them with the insights they need to make
informed choices," said Arturo Torres, CEO of Ventagium.
The Analytics on Azure Specialization is awarded to partners who demonstrate deep
knowledge, extensive experience, and proven success in implementing advanced analytics
solutions on Microsoft Fabric. Ventagium's achievement places it among the top 0.3% of
Microsoft partners globally, reflecting its high level of technical expertise and capability to
deliver impactful analytics solutions.
To achieve this specialization, Ventagium met stringent criteria, including customer
success stories, technical assessments, and a proven track record of delivering high
quality analytics solutions on Azure. This ensures that Ventagium delivers the best value for
its customers by adhering to the highest standards of excellence and continuously
improving its capabilities.
Ventagium has a rich, 7 year history of helping organizations harness the power of data to
drive business growth. With this new specialization, Ventagium will continue to support its
clients in their digital transformation journeys, offering services in data engineering, data
visualization, data science, and beyond. Ventagium helps key stakeholders make supply
chain and other business data available and prime for making the best strategic decisions,
ensuring that critical information is accessible and actionable.
"We are excited to collaborate with Microsoft and leverage our combined strengths to
deliver innovative analytics solutions. This specialization not only validates our technical
capabilities but also reinforces our commitment to excellence in data consulting," added
José Benjamín Aguillón Padilla, CHRO and CGO of Ventagium.
For more information about Ventagium and its services, please visit www.ventagium.com or contact:
José Benjamín Aguillón Padilla
Co-Founder, Ventagium
Email: benjamin.aguillon@ventagium.com
About Ventagium
Ventagium is a leading data consulting firm dedicated to helping organizations unlock the
full potential of their data. With a team of experienced data professionals, Ventagium offers
a range of services including digital transformation, data engineering, data visualization,
and data science. Ventagium's mission is to empower decision-makers with the insights
they need to drive success.
Gitte Willemsens
CHARLIE PESTI
+32 489 36 22 31
email us here
