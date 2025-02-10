Ventagium recognized as a Microsoft Analytics on Azure Specialized Partner

Ventagium, a leading data consulting firm, is proud to announce its designation as an Analytics on Azure Specialized Partner with Microsoft.

By achieving the Advanced Specialization in Analytics on Azure, we are poised to deliver unparalleled data solutions that will transform our clients' operations and drive their success.” — Arturo Torres, CEO of Ventagium

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This prestigious recognition underscores Ventagium 's continuing commitment to delivering toptier data solutions and highlights its expertise in leveraging Microsoft Fabric for advancedanalytics."This partnership with Microsoft marks a pivotal moment for Ventagium. By achieving theAdvanced Specialization in Analytics on Azure, we are poised to deliver unparalleled datasolutions that will transform our clients' operations and drive their success. Our goal is tomake life easier for decision-makers by providing them with the insights they need to makeinformed choices," said Arturo Torres, CEO of Ventagium.The Analytics on Azure Specialization is awarded to partners who demonstrate deepknowledge, extensive experience, and proven success in implementing advanced analyticssolutions on Microsoft Fabric. Ventagium's achievement places it among the top 0.3% ofMicrosoft partners globally, reflecting its high level of technical expertise and capability todeliver impactful analytics solutions.To achieve this specialization, Ventagium met stringent criteria, including customersuccess stories, technical assessments, and a proven track record of delivering highquality analytics solutions on Azure. This ensures that Ventagium delivers the best value forits customers by adhering to the highest standards of excellence and continuouslyimproving its capabilities.Ventagium has a rich, 7 year history of helping organizations harness the power of data todrive business growth. With this new specialization, Ventagium will continue to support itsclients in their digital transformation journeys, offering services in data engineering , datavisualization, data science, and beyond. Ventagium helps key stakeholders make supplychain and other business data available and prime for making the best strategic decisions,ensuring that critical information is accessible and actionable."We are excited to collaborate with Microsoft and leverage our combined strengths todeliver innovative analytics solutions. This specialization not only validates our technicalcapabilities but also reinforces our commitment to excellence in data consulting," addedJosé Benjamín Aguillón Padilla, CHRO and CGO of Ventagium.For more information about Ventagium and its services, please visit www.ventagium.com or contact:José Benjamín Aguillón PadillaCo-Founder, VentagiumEmail: benjamin.aguillon@ventagium.comAbout VentagiumVentagium is a leading data consulting firm dedicated to helping organizations unlock thefull potential of their data. With a team of experienced data professionals, Ventagium offersa range of services including digital transformation, data engineering, data visualization,and data science. Ventagium's mission is to empower decision-makers with the insightsthey need to drive success.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.