Midmo Announces Edge Intelligence Modules at Manifest 2026, Expanding Its Mission to Own the Edge for AIDC

Midmo today announces the launch of its Edge Intelligence (Ei) module suite, introducing a new, modular approach to real-time visibility and intelligence.

“Edge Intelligence is about delivering real-time visibility where the work actually happens, at doors, docks, forklifts, pallets, containers, and in motion.” — David Zingery, CEO at Midmo

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The announcement follows Midmo ’s recent recognition as a Top Tech Startup for AI-Focused Supply Chains, reinforcing the company’s growing role in redefining how identification, traceability, automation, and real-time visibility operate across logistics and intralogistics environments.Midmo’s Edge Intelligence modules are powered by its flagship platform, MotionView, and are designed to work independently or in layered combinations. Together, they allow companies and partners to transform everyday edge devices into intelligent, always-on operational systems without requiring heavy fixed infrastructure or rigid, single-purpose deployments. The modules enable sensor fusion across multiple data types, bringing identity, movement, condition data, and real-time operational context into a single, coherent view.“As decisions move closer to physical systems, cloud-only intelligence is no longer enough,” said David Zingery, Founder and CEO of Midmo. “Edge Intelligence is about delivering real-time visibility where the work actually happens, at doors, docks, forklifts, pallets, containers, and in motion. Our mission is to own the edge for AIDC, and that means enabling intelligence wherever identification and automation matter most.”Midmo operates as a partner-led organization, enabling a broad ecosystem of device OEMs, solution providers, system integrators, implementers, and analytics platforms. Through MotionView, partners can connect to a universe of edge technologies, including RFID, BLE, vision systems, LoRaWAN, NFC, telematics platforms, and environmental and condition sensors, all contributing to unified real-time visibility at the edge.A central theme of the Edge Intelligence launch is Midmo’s ability to upscale existing, low-cost edge devices into high-value operational systems. Using ValidPoint and the SentientMode Edge Intelligence module, handheld RFID scanners can be transformed into always-on chokepoint monitors when docked or mounted. Layered with LoadAware, the same device can leverage its built-in camera and on-device AI to recognize forklift movement and validate pallet and case aggregation in real time, without installing fixed RFID portals or heavy cabling infrastructure.Midmo also introduced Item Performance Profiles (IPP), which allow organizations to train ideal performance standards for items based on how they move, how their signals behave, and how they interact with their environment. IPP enables detection of deviations that indicate misloads, incorrect items, shrink, loss, or fraud, even when item identifiers appear valid.Edge Intelligence plays a critical role in cold chain and refrigeration use cases. MotionView fuses item movement, aggregation, and transaction data with temperature, humidity, shock, light, and refrigeration telemetry to create a single, high-resolution operational record that supports real-time visibility, validation, exception handling, and compliance across food, pharma, and temperature-sensitive logistics.The announcement builds on Midmo’s recent product momentum, including the launch of Trips, its transportation management system, and DockView, its inbound dock scheduling and visibility solution. Together, these products connect transportation plans, dock execution, and item-level verification with real-time operational visibility and condition awareness into one cohesive edge platform.Midmo is showcasing its Edge Intelligence modules, along with Trips and DockView, live at Manifest 2026 in Las Vegas, with partner demonstrations and real-world use case walkthroughs throughout the event.About MidmoMidmo is a partner-led technology company focused on item-level traceability, identification, and automation across supply chain, logistics, and intralogistics environments. Through its flagship platform MotionView, Midmo enables real-time visibility and edge-native intelligence across a universe of connected devices, sensors, and systems. More information: www.midmo.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.