Synergy Logistics Releases Groundbreaking Report on Cloud Outage Impacts on Warehouses at Manifest

Synergy Logistics unveils new research on warehouse downtime and hybrid WMS resilience, launching at Manifest 2026 to address automation uptime risks.

Warehouse downtime is now a major business risk, and resilient hybrid WMS architectures are essential for maintaining productivity in highly automated environments.” — Brian Kirst, Chief Operating Officer at Synergy Logistics.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synergy Logistics , the creators of the leading warehouse management system SnapFulfil , is set to release an insightful market research report titled “Warehouse Resilience & Downtime: A Research Report on Cloud Reliance, Automation Uptime, and the Case for Hybrid WMS.” This comprehensive study will officially debut at Manifest on February 10, 2026, at the Venetian in Las Vegas. Attendees can pick up their copy directly at booth 178.Growing Automation Demands Greater Resilience------------------------------------------------------------------The report underscores that 84% of warehouses experienced at least one significant disruption over the past 24 months. With automation rapidly expanding, downtime risks have become increasingly critical, directly impacting productivity and profitability. The study reveals nearly 90% of warehouses consider their automation highly dependent on continuous WMS connectivity, with nearly half reporting idling assets due to software or connectivity interruptions.The Real Cost of Downtime------------------------------------The research indicates that downtime often results in considerable financial losses, with a significant portion of respondents reporting costs at over $100,000 per hour. Notably, the highest costs include reputational damage, overtime recovery labor, and missed service levels, which collectively outweigh direct penalties.Emergence of Hybrid WMS------------------------------------The report identifies a significant shift towards hybrid WMS solutions that combine centralized cloud oversight with local operational control, effectively minimizing downtime risks. A remarkable 86% of respondents emphasized the importance of operating during partial system failures, and 84% stressed resilience to outages as top evaluation criteria for new WMS investments.Key Recommendations for Warehouse Leaders--------------------------------------------------------------Synergy Logistics offers critical recommendations, such as formally tracking downtime costs, designing “graceful degradation” strategies for partial outages, and prioritizing resilient communication and shipping functions. By adopting hybrid models, organizations can significantly mitigate operational disruptions, maintaining productivity even when external services falter.Preparing for an Automated Future-----------------------------------------------“Our research clearly shows that warehouse downtime is now a major business threat,” said Brian Kirst, Chief Operating Officer at Synergy Logistics. “Organizations that proactively embrace resilient, hybrid WMS architectures will position themselves to thrive in the increasingly automated and interconnected logistics environment.” Download the full “Warehouse Resilience & Downtime” report here for deeper insights and practical guidance on building warehouse resilience and driving uninterrupted operational performance.Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

