ProtoPie Secures $21M in Series B Funding to Drive Global Expansion and Innovation in High-Fidelity Interaction Design

ProtoPie Secures $21 Million in Series B Funding Tony Kim, CEO, ProtoPie ProtoPie by Studio XID Korea

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProtoPie, a startup specializing in prototyping tools for a wide range of industries including automotive, IoT, mobile, and web, announced today that it has raised $21 million in Series B funding. The round was co-led by LB Investment, a returning investor, and Korea Development Bank (KDB), a new backer, with each committing $3 million. Other participants included existing investors HB Investment and BSK Investment, along with new supporters such as Industrial Bank of Korea, Shinyoung Securities, Axis Investment, and CJ Investment.Accelerating the Global ExpansionFounded in 2014, ProtoPie has rapidly established itself as a prominent B2B SaaS company since its commercialization in 2019. The company’s high-fidelity interaction design solutions are now widely adopted across a large number of industries around the world, in over 180 countries and 50,000 companies. ProtoPie’s global customer portfolio includes high-tech leaders such as Microsoft, Google, and Meta, as well as leading automotive OEMs like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Ford. Its impact also extends to high-growth industries driving digital transformation, including Medtech, with clients like Johnson & Johnson MedTech, and Medtronic, and Fintech, with customers such as Chime Financial, Revolut, and Itaú Unibanco.A Trusted Brand Among DesignersProtoPie has earned recognition as a leader in the design community. Ranked first in 2022 and second in 2023 in the annual UX Design Tools Survey’s “Advanced Prototyping Tool” category, ProtoPie was also honored with the UX Design Awards at the International Design Center in Berlin in 2024. These accolades reflect the trust and admiration among the design community.Investors Strengthen Their CommitmentProtoPie’s latest funding round reflects strong investor confidence, driven by several key factors. These include the rising demand for UX prototyping solutions amid the increasing complexity and interconnectivity of digital devices, ProtoPie's unmatched global competitiveness and market leadership, an impressive portfolio of customer success stories from some of the world’s leading companies, and its outstanding global business capabilities.“We’re excited to continue driving innovation in high-fidelity interaction design while expanding our global footprint. This investment will enable us to deliver even greater value to our customers and empower the design community to achieve more than ever before.” said Tony Kim, CEO, ProtoPie.“We are doubling down on ProtoPie as they pave the way for UX prototyping innovation, securing an impressive client base and delivering outstanding results. We’re excited to support their next phase of growth focused on expansion.” said Kiho Park, CEO & President, LB Investment.Vision for the FutureProtoPie will leverage its Series B funding to accelerate four key strategic initiatives. First, the company plans to strengthen customer success by expanding its global sales presence, ensuring better support for its growing user base. Second, it will develop a community platform where users can share use cases, insights, and success stories, fostering greater collaboration and learning. Additionally, ProtoPie aims to establish strategic alliances within the product design workflow ecosystem, forming partnerships with UI design and UX research software firms. Lastly, the company will introduce AI-powered features to expand its total addressable market (TAM) by lowering the learning curve for designers and enabling them to push the boundaries of prototyping.About ProtoPieProtoPie is the most advanced prototyping tool for interactive design. With its intuitive no-code platform, it empowers designers to create realistic, high-fidelity prototypes for automotive, mobile, IoT and more. Trusted by industry leaders such as Google, Microsoft, Meta, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz, ProtoPie bridges the gap between designers and engineers, turning complex ideas into tangible, actionable prototypes.For more information about ProtoPie, visit www.protopie.io

