Boston Brand Research & Media Honors Industry Titans in the Prestigious 2024 Awards

Boston Brand Research & Media honors global industry titans at the 2024 Awards, spotlighting innovation, excellence & leadership across sectors.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boston Brand Research & Media is proud to unveil the esteemed winners of the 2024 Industry Excellence Awards—an exclusive recognition of the world’s most influential, innovative, and impactful companies. This year’s honorees represent the pinnacle of achievement in their respective industries, setting new benchmarks for business excellence and leadership on a global scale.Selected from an extensive pool of candidates through meticulous research, analysis, and peer recognition, the 2024 awardees exemplify the highest standards of innovation, resilience, and excellence. Each winner is not just an industry leader—they are trailblazers, redefining the future of business and commerce.A Recognition That Commands Global PrestigeWith an audience reach of over 2.5 million industry professionals, a readership spanning more than 90 countries, and a robust digital presence that garners millions of monthly impressions, Boston Brand Research & Media stands as a premier voice in recognizing and amplifying business excellence. Winning a Boston Brand Research & Media Award is more than just an accolade—it is a seal of distinction, a mark of credibility, and a gateway to global recognition.Our research-driven awards program highlights not only the achievements of our winners but also the profound impact they have made across industries such as technology, finance, real estate, investment, consumer brands, and beyond.- LaunchX (United States) – Education- Halkbank AD Skopje (Macedonia) – Banking/Finance- Orientica Perfumes (United Arab Emirates) – Lifestyle- EVA Real Estate (Turkey) – Real Estate- Fortman Cline Capital Markets (Philippines) – Banking/Finance- Ajman Municipality & Planning Department (United Arab Emirates) – Government Agency- Krungthai Bank PCL (Thailand) – Banking/Finance- AXA IM Alts (United Kingdom) – Investment and Securities- Amberdata (United States) – Technology- Golden Africa Djibouti SARL (Djibouti) – Food & Beverage- Spitamen Bank (Tajikistan) – Banking/Finance- Century Pacific Food, Inc (Philippines) – Food & Beverage- AXA IM Select (United Kingdom) – Investment and Securities- DailyPay (United States) – Banking/Finance- ENOC - Emirates National Oil Company (United Arab Emirates) – Energy, Utilities, Oil & Gas- Openserve (South Africa) – Telecom- China Asset Management Co., Ltd (China) – Investment and Securities- Bank Al Yousr (Morocco) – Banking/Finance- Etihad Cargo (United Arab Emirates) – Airline and Aviation- Palo Alto Networks (United States) – Technology- Santimpay (Ethiopia) – Fintech- Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (Egypt) – Banking/Finance- Hang Seng Investment Management Limited (Hong Kong) – Investment and Securities- HSBC Philippines (Philippines) – Banking/Finance- Caribbean Airlines (Trinidad W.I.) – Airline and Aviation- SATENA Airline (Colombia) – Airline and Aviation- Cathay Pacific Airways (United States) - Airline and AviationAn Exclusive Invitation to the 2025 Awards ExperienceAs we celebrate these remarkable achievements, we are already preparing for an even grander 2025 Awards Experience, offering winners exclusive media coverage, access to high-impact networking events, and unparalleled global exposure. Our awards program is designed to elevate industry leaders, providing them with a powerful platform to showcase their success to an even wider audience.For those who have been honored in 2024, this is just the beginning. We invite you to leverage this recognition and amplify your industry presence in 2025. The world is watching—now is your time to shine.For participation details, sponsorship opportunities, and to secure your place in the 2025 awards, please contact us at awards@bostonbrandmedia.com or visit bostonbrandmedia.com/register-for-the-2025-frontier-awards About Boston Brand Research & MediaBoston Brand Research & Media is a premier research, media, and publishing organization committed to identifying and celebrating the world’s most exceptional companies. Through in-depth industry research, high-impact media coverage, and global insights, we bring unparalleled recognition to businesses and leaders shaping the future.

