Complete Cast and Design Team Announced for Off-Broadway’s Upside Down! Directed & Choreographed by Taavon Gamble

AMT Theater Presents A New Musical Comedy Upside Down AMT Theater Presents A New Musical Comedy Upside Down AMT Theater Presents A New Musical Comedy Upside Down

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Full casting has been revealed for the upcoming Off-Broadway bow of the new musical Upside Down, written by Al Tapper and Tony Sportiello, with an official opening March 7th at AMT Theater.

Anthony Festa, Brogan Nelson, and Matthew Liu head up Upside Down, a world where women rule the military, school teachers make multi-million dollar salaries, and 90% of the population is gay. Jack (Festa) and Robert (Liu), two gay theater writers, are desperate to have a Broadway hit and are convinced that the only path to success is to write something that has never been tried before – the world’s first Broadway straight musical. Where men sing and dance with women instead of other men. Tammy (Nelson), the straight torch singer from Tennessee, finds herself down on her luck in her search for her Midtown Boy. Worlds collide and lessons begin on teaching the boys the ways of the heterosexual world. It’s bold. It’s outrageous. It’s Upside Down.

Joining them are Kelli Maguire as Broadway producer Robin Bird, Gina Milo as talent agent Maggie Burns, Ashanti J’Aria as President Grant & critic Jane Tannenbaum, Kira Sarai Helper as General Howe, Josh Powell as vitriolic TV host Lou Smalls, Jake Foster as Pastor Jake, and Patrick Brady as lovesick neurotic Eugene. Also in the cast are Bernie Baldassaro, Lauren Gemelli, Stephanie Maloney, and Stanley Martin.

Upside Down, directed & choreographed by Elliot Award nominee Taavon Gamble, features music and lyrics by Al Tapper, book by Tony Sportiello, and music direction by David Wolfson. The musical will also feature Scenic Design by William Olson, Costume Design by Gina Ruiz, Lighting Design by Aiden Bezark, Sound Design by Ryan Marsh and Props by Hannah Polaski. Natalie Jones is the Production Stage Manager and Kyle Binkley the Assistant Stage Manager. Maria Cabral is Assistant Director and Tamara Flannagan is the Production Manager. Casting is by Lara Hayhurst.

Upside Down will run at AMT Theater March 5th through April 5th, 2025. Showtimes are Tuesday through Saturday at 7pm, Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2pm. AMT is located at 354 West 45th Street in the heart of the theater district. For more information on Upside Down or AMT Theater, visit www.amttheater.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.