'Dolly' Actress Michalina Scorzelli Signs with ATB Talent Agency Following Film’s Worldwide Theatrical Launch

ATB Talent Agency Michalina Scorezlli Dolly

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prolific actress and producer Michalina Scorzelli has signed with Bi- Costal, Los Angeles-based ATB Talent Agency for theatrical representation, where agent Louis J. Giovino will represent her.

The signing comes as Scorzelli rides the momentum of a busy spring slate. She is fresh off the theatrical release of the feature film DOLLY, directed by Rod Blackhurst, in which she delivers a standout performance as Aunt Sadie. The film rolled out to audiences worldwide on March 6, 2026, and recently celebrated its highly anticipated Chicago premiere on March 28th.

Showing no signs of slowing down, the industry veteran stars opposite Mena Suvari in DEVOTED, directed by Richard J Bosner, which also stars Scream and Riverdale alum Skeet Ulrich and Insidious and Scared to Death alum Lin Shaye. Scorzelli is set to play the role of Connie in this horror thriller feature, which is in Post-Production

Scorzelli is a true dual-threat with a deep understanding of the entertainment ecosystem. With a staggering 94 credits under her belt, she brings decades of on-set experience and a distinctly human touch to her characters. Beyond her extensive acting portfolio, she has proven herself to be a formidable force behind the camera. She most recently served as a producer on the feature Bad Man, starring Seann William Scott and Rob Riggle.

The move to ATB Talent Agency signals a strategic new chapter for Scorzelli as she continues to expand her footprint in both high-profile acting roles and producing ventures.

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