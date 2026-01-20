Marriage Bites": Joe Komara and Ashley Hargrove Sink Their Teeth into Horror-Comedy at World Premiere

Marriage Bites Movie Poster Marriage Bites Red Carpet Premiere Marriage Bites Red Carpet Premiere

ATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fans of both horror and comedy were thoroughly entertained as the highly anticipated film Marriage Bites officially celebrated its World Premiere on December 16th. The successful debut took place at Look Dine-In Cinemas in Brookhaven, GA, a prime location just northeast of Atlanta, the bustling metropolitan hub. Following the enthusiastic reception of the initial screening, a strategy is now underway to bring this innovative and engaging project to broader audiences, including planned theatrical showings in various cities and upcoming availability on streaming platforms.

Marriage Bites delivers a truly captivating, unique blend of laugh-out-loud comedy and chilling horror, cleverly weaving in contemporary, timely themes about the pervasive influence of social media in modern life. The plot centers on the already tumultuous and frayed relationship between Martin, played by Joe Komara, and his long-strained wife, Linda, portrayed by the film's own scriptwriter, Ashley Hargrove. Their marriage is turned completely upside down when Martin suffers a shocking and bloody event: a vampire bite. This sudden, unsettling revelation forces the couple to confront deeply personal truths about their relationship and to navigate the extreme complexities of Martin's monstrous new reality, all while trying to maintain some semblance of normalcy.

The film boasts a deep, talented ensemble cast that brings rich character dynamics to the screen. Leading the cast as the transformed husband, Martin, is Joe Komara, known for his roles in Falling for the Competition and A Perfect Christmas Pairing, who also served a critical role as an executive producer. Ashley Hargrove, of (Nashville, Fairwood, and Unnerving) fame, not only played the resilient wife, Linda, but also took on the dual critical roles of scriptwriter and executive producer. The supporting cast added significant depth and comedic relief, including the memorable Darren Ewing (Troll 2, Unaccompanied Minors) as the sociopathic agitator Milton; Ava Connolly (Zero, Ragged Heart) as Morgan; James Duval (Hawaii Five-0, Gone in 60 Seconds); and Robert LaSardo (Mule, Nip/Tuck, CSI: Miami), who lent gravitas to the role of Counselor Doug. The ensemble further included Grayson Thorne Kilpatrick (American Horror Story, Hunting Wives, Monsters), Zachary Vazquez (Baywatch, Magic Mike XXL), Daniel Emery Taylor (Road Trip, In the Heat of the Night, 14 Ghosts), and Wynn Reichert (Secretariat, Masterminds, Dark Waters).

Behind the scenes, the production was backed by an exceptional and seasoned crew. Quinn Gardner served as the Director, bringing his extensive background from various crew roles and his active membership in the Directors Guild of America (DGA) to the project. The production also garnered the support of Executive Producer Harry P. Castros, known for over 112 film credits, including (Still the King, The Song, Love Again).

At its core, Marriage Bites explores profound themes of rediscovery, marital resilience, and the indispensable importance of love and support in overcoming seemingly insurmountable, unexpected challenges. Martin’s bizarre transformation into a vampire sends his entire life into disarray, which in turn compels Linda to confront her own long-held insecurities as she struggles to adapt to her husband’s monstrous new existence. The movie also serves as a clever critique of modern society’s obsession with fleeting social media trends, brilliantly illustrating how characters blindly followed these viral ideas, often leading to absurd and perilous real-world situations, making it both pure entertainment and a sharp cautionary tale.

Attendees at the premiere were treated to the film’s impressive practical special effects and stunts, brought to vivid life by the expertise of SFX artist Tara Merryman and stunt performer Justin Harvey. GTK PR Agency, LLC meticulously managed public relations for Marriage Bites. The red-carpet event itself garnered significant media attention, as Getty Images attended the evening to cover the Red Carpet (photos available here), alongside local media outlet The ATL NOW!, both of which provided coverage of the glamorous arrival and celebratory atmosphere. To mark the occasion, a unique and elaborate Vampire-themed cake was specially supplied by the renowned "Cakes by Anna."

