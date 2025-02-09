Transcript: Press Briefing on Public Education

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul joined Senator Gillibrand for a press briefing on public education.

AUDIO: The Governor’s remarks are available in audio form here.

PHOTOS: The Governor’s Flickr page will post photos of the event here.

A rush transcript of the Governor’s remarks is available below:

Very proud to be standing here today, joining our great Senator, Kirsten Gillibrand, one of the greatest champions our state has ever had fighting for children and families, our teachers, and fighting for the highest quality education we can deliver. So thank you for putting a spotlight on this.

And you perfectly outlined the collateral damage that would ensue if these policies were to go into effect. We're also very honored to have Randi Weingarten as a national spokesperson on behalf of teachers and children and families with us here today. We’ll be hearing from her.

I will just tell you the impact on the State of New York. This is $5.5 billion that the State receives annually from the Department of Education. $3.2 billion goes directly into our budget, $2.3 billion goes to localities. If that money is jeopardized, what I can tell you will happen, localities lose that money, they will have to raise taxes. For outside the City, your largest part of your local property tax bill is your school taxes. If that money evaporates from the federal government, where are they going to go? This is going to hit homeowners and businesses, and I want them to be aware of this consequence.

It also could deny so many people that education — the Pell Grant that makes a difference. I just got off the phone with Chancellor John King, who is deeply concerned of what this will do to our students trying to get an education here in the State of New York. But if you're an employer, this is going to affect the caliber of your workforce if young people don't get a great K-12 education and have an opportunity for higher education as well.

And for people with disabilities, children with disabilities — my God, these are our most vulnerable — they deserve the support systems they have from loving, caring professionals who take care of them today. And we really want kids to go hungry in schools if you touch the school nutrition program? I'm working hard in the State of New York to make sure that no child goes hungry; no little child's stomach is growling when they're supposed to be paying attention to their teacher. So the State of New York will provide assistance for free breakfasts and lunches for children, but we’re supported by the federal government to do that.

So I will close with this, I want to know where New York State Republican members of Congress are on this issue. Where are you? Where are you? You are elected to represent the people who are going to be adversely affected, especially our children. And if you can't speak up for them, then get out of your job and go do something else. We need your help.