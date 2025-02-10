NecstGen Partners with Galapagos to Advance Decentralised CAR-T Cell Manufacturing in Europe

NecstGen Clean Cleanroom for CAR-T Production

LEIDEN, NETHERLANDS, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NecstGen, a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) dedicated to Cell and Gene Therapies, is proud to announce a strategic collaboration with Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG), a biotechnology company with operations in Europe and the U.S. to support decentralized manufacturing of Galapagos’ candidate cell therapy products. The partnership underscores both NecstGen’s and Galapagos’ commitment to advancing innovative therapies and bridging the gap between the translation of research, to large clinical trials, and bring products to patients.Building on NecstGen’s expertise in GMP-compliant manufacturing and its cleanroom infrastructure, this collaboration will leverage part of its large state-of-the-art facilities to establish robust CAR-T manufacturing on the basis of Galapagos’ innovative decentralized manufacturing platform. The project aims to support decentralised production of CAR-T therapies, increasing accessibility of these potential lifesaving treatments to patients.Galapagos is building a pipeline of potentially best-in-class candidate cell therapy products in hematological and solid tumors using its innovative decentralized manufacturing platform. This platform is designed to deliver fresh, fit, stem-like early cells in a median vein-to-vein time of seven days, thereby avoiding cryopreservation and eliminating the need for bridging therapy. The first product to be manufactured under the collaboration agreement will be GLPG5101 which targets relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma indications. The collaboration could be broadened to include the manufacturing of additional product candidates in Galapagos’ portfolio.Under this agreement, NecstGen will use some of its cleanrooms to support manufacturing for Galapagos' clinical CAR-T programs. NecstGen will collaborate closely with Galapagos’ technical teams to ensure seamless and timely technology transfer and meet high production standards.Paul Bilars, CEO of NecstGen, commented:"Our collaboration with Galapagos marks an exciting milestone in the evolution of NecstGen as an organisation and for Cell and Gene Therapy manufacturing. By combining our state-of-the-art infrastructure with Galapagos’ decentralized cell therapy approach, we aim to provide capacity and support for decentralised manufacturing and make transformative therapies more accessible to patients who need them."This collaboration builds upon NecstGen’s proven track record further establishing it as a trusted partner and a key player for Cell and Gene Therapy manufacturing.For more information, visit necstgen.com or connect with Tristan Pritchard-Meaker About GalapagosGalapagos is a biotechnology company with operations in the U.S. and Europe dedicated to transforming patient outcomes through life-changing science and innovation for more years of life and quality of life. Focusing on high unmet medical needs, Galapagos synergizes compelling science, technology, and collaborative approaches to create a deep pipeline of best-in-class medicines. With capabilities from lab to patient, including a decentralized cell therapy manufacturing platform, Galapagos is committed to challenging the status quo and delivering results for patients, its employees, and its shareholders. Galapagos’ goal is not just to meet current medical needs but to anticipate and shape the future of healthcare, ensuring that its innovations reach those who need them most. For additional information, please visit www.glpg.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn or X.About NecstGenNecstGen is a large non-profit CDMO and center of excellence for Cell and Gene Therapy, located in a purpose-built GMP facility at the Leiden Bio Science Park, the largest bio-cluster in the Netherlands. NecstGen specialises in providing contract development, manufacturing, and consulting services to support academic and industrial therapy developers reach patients.

