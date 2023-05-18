Cline Scientific announces LoI with NecstGen for the manufacture of its stem cell therapy for damaged cartilage
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cline Scientific, a Swedish life science company developing a novel regenerative medicine, and NecstGen, a CDMO and centre of excellence for Cell and Gene Therapy, have signed a Letter of Intent to develop and manufacture clinical batches of Cline’s cell therapy for cartilage repair, StemCART.
Through this intended partnership, NecstGen will support the further development and manufacture of Cline’s cell therapy for damaged cartilage, StemCART. StemCART is an Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product (ATMP) that aims to revolutionize the treatment of cartilage damage for patients worldwide. The Swedish therapy developer envisions to out-license StemCART to a commercial partner following successful in-human trial results.
Hanne Evenbratt, CEO of Cline Scientific: “This LOI is an important first step in Cline’s preparation for the clinical phases of StemCART and a principal component of the manufacturing strategy. We are very excited to move forward with the team at NecstGen and anticipate a prosperous collaboration.”
Paul Bilars, CEO of NecstGen: “We are happy to support Cline Scientific throughout this critical phase in the development of its StemCART therapy. This potential joint action is very much a demonstration of our mission to support organizations developing therapies for patients”
About Cline Scientific
Cline Scientific develops advanced cancer diagnostics and regenerative medicine treatments. Cline’s unique patented surface nanotechnology provides solutions to critical challenges for cell-based products and processes in Life Science. Cline is driving two projects through to a clinical-stage, StemCART – a stem cell therapy for joint repair, and CellRACE- a cancer diagnostic to predict metastasis.
About NecstGen
NecstGen is a center of excellence for Cell and Gene Therapy, located in a large 4000m2 purpose-built GMP facility on the biggest bio-cluster in the Netherlands, Leiden Bio Science Park. NecstGen provides critical contract development, manufacturing and rental services to all therapy developers who aim to deliver the next generation of treatments to patients. For more information visit www.necstgen.com.
Tristan Pritchard-Meaker
Through this intended partnership, NecstGen will support the further development and manufacture of Cline’s cell therapy for damaged cartilage, StemCART. StemCART is an Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product (ATMP) that aims to revolutionize the treatment of cartilage damage for patients worldwide. The Swedish therapy developer envisions to out-license StemCART to a commercial partner following successful in-human trial results.
Hanne Evenbratt, CEO of Cline Scientific: “This LOI is an important first step in Cline’s preparation for the clinical phases of StemCART and a principal component of the manufacturing strategy. We are very excited to move forward with the team at NecstGen and anticipate a prosperous collaboration.”
Paul Bilars, CEO of NecstGen: “We are happy to support Cline Scientific throughout this critical phase in the development of its StemCART therapy. This potential joint action is very much a demonstration of our mission to support organizations developing therapies for patients”
About Cline Scientific
Cline Scientific develops advanced cancer diagnostics and regenerative medicine treatments. Cline’s unique patented surface nanotechnology provides solutions to critical challenges for cell-based products and processes in Life Science. Cline is driving two projects through to a clinical-stage, StemCART – a stem cell therapy for joint repair, and CellRACE- a cancer diagnostic to predict metastasis.
About NecstGen
NecstGen is a center of excellence for Cell and Gene Therapy, located in a large 4000m2 purpose-built GMP facility on the biggest bio-cluster in the Netherlands, Leiden Bio Science Park. NecstGen provides critical contract development, manufacturing and rental services to all therapy developers who aim to deliver the next generation of treatments to patients. For more information visit www.necstgen.com.
Tristan Pritchard-Meaker
NecstGen BV
+31 6 25344672
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn