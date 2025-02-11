Retriever Medical Receives Patent for Innovative Aspiration Catheter Concept

Aspiration Catheter with Centering Cushions in Invert State Aspiration Catheter with Centering Cushions in Revert State

Patent Awarded for Aspiration Catheters Enhancing Vascular Treatments

By exploring these innovative concepts, we aim to pave the way for future products that could improve patient outcomes with more precise, less invasive methods of clot removal.” — Brandon Repko, MD

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retriever Medical, Inc. ( www.rtvmed.com ), a leader in medical technology innovations focused on mechanical thrombectomy systems, is pleased to announce that the U.S. Patent Office has granted patent US12,193,692 B2 for its novel Aspiration Catheters.Product Overview:The newly granted patent outlines a conceptual design for aspiration catheters that could revolutionize thrombus removal in vascular systems. Key conceptual features include:Slim Profile and Self-Centering Capabilities: These catheters are envisioned to have a design that could allow for effective anchoring or self-centering within a patient's vessel lumen, ensuring precise suction application directly at the site of occlusion.Enhanced Suction Directionality: The catheter would theoretically center within the vessel and direct vacuum or negative pressure specifically towards the occlusion, minimizing potential damage to vessel walls.Versatile Design Concept: The patent describes a catheter tip that could transition between configurations through mechanical adjustments, offering flexibility in various clinical scenarios if realized.Material Innovation: The design proposes using a combination of materials like PTFE, urethane, nylon, stainless steel, nitinol, polyimide, and PEEK, which would ensure durability, flexibility, and compatibility with human anatomy if brought to market.Method of Use:Efficient Centering Mechanism: The patent outlines a method where the catheter tip could be positioned near an occlusion, followed by manipulation to adjust its intermediate portion from a linear, non-expanded state to an expanded configuration, which would theoretically contact the vessel walls for centering.Integration with Advanced Medical Tools: The design allows for the conceptual integration of other medical devices like retrieval systems, potentially enhancing the efficiency of clot removal."This patent is a step in our journey to advance medical technology," said Brandon Repko, MD, CSO of Retriever Medical and one of the inventors. "By exploring these innovative concepts, we aim to pave the way for future products that could improve patient outcomes with more precise, less invasive methods of clot removal."Ben Bobo, CEO of Retriever Medical, added, "We are excited about the potential this patent holds. While still in the conceptual phase, this technology promises to enhance procedural efficiency and contribute to safer patient care, potentially reducing recovery times and hospital stays once developed."About Retriever Medical, Inc.:Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Retriever Medical, Inc. specializes in developing cutting-edge medical devices for vascular intervention. Their mission is to innovate solutions that could lead to better patient care, reduced recovery times, and improved procedural outcomes.

