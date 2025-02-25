Retriever Medical Secures Patent for Clot Removal Device

Dual Expandable Elements in action, flexibly surrounding and capturing clots. Clinicians adjust sliders on the handle to dynamically resize spheres for precise clot capture.

Current clot removal techniques often struggle with versatility and precision, leaving patients at risk of complications like distal embolization.” — Brandon Repko, MD

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retriever Medical, a leader in innovative medical solutions, proudly announces the U.S. Patent #12,201,315 B2 issuance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This patent covers a revolutionary clot removal device designed to transform the treatment of vascular occlusions, offering unprecedented precision, adaptability, and efficacy in removing unwanted material from a patient’s body.The patented technology introduces a clot removal device featuring multiple independently controllable expandable elements, a significant leap forward from traditional methods. Unlike existing devices limited by fixed sizes or inconsistent performance with complex clots, this innovative system allows clinicians to dynamically adjust the device within a vessel. The device includes an elongated member with two expandable elements—proximal and distal—each independently maneuverable via an intuitive handle with actuation mechanisms. This design enables tailored expansion and movement, ensuring optimal engagement with clots of varying sizes and compositions, from soft thrombi to calcified occlusions.“Current clot removal techniques often struggle with versatility and precision, leaving patients at risk of complications like distal embolization,” said Brandon Repko, MD, at Retriever Medical. “Our patented device addresses these challenges head-on, empowering physicians with a tool that adapts in real-time to the unique demands of each procedure—whether in the peripheral vessels or beyond.”Ben Bobo, CEO of Retriever Medical, added, “This patent marks a major milestone in our development of next-generation clot retrieval technology. While still in the development phase, we’re excited about its potential to set a new benchmark for precision and safety in treating occlusions once it reaches clinical use.”Key features of the device include:- Dual Expandable Elements: Independently controlled proximal and distal elements that can expand or contract mechanically, offering flexibility to surround and capture clots without relying on incorporation into the thrombus.- Dynamic Adjustability: Actuation mechanisms allow clinicians to move or resize each element independently, adapting to the clot’s dimensions during the procedure.- Enhanced Safety: Designed to minimize secondary emboli and improve distal protection, reducing procedural risks.- Broad Applicability: Suitable for diverse anatomical contexts, including large vascular structures like the aorta or vena cava, and non-vascular lumens such as ducts or ureters.The approval of this patent underscores Retriever Medical’s commitment to advancing medical technology that improves patient outcomes. By overcoming the limitations of traditional catheter-based systems—such as reliance on multiple sleeves, fixed-diameter tools, or pre-selected balloon sizes—this device simplifies interventions while enhancing reliability and ease of use.The full patent, titled “ Clot Removal Methods and Devices with Multiple Independently Controllable Elements,” is available for review. Retriever Medical is actively exploring partnerships and clinical applications to bring this technology to healthcare providers worldwide.About Retriever MedicalRetriever Medical is dedicated to developing cutting-edge medical devices that address critical challenges in healthcare. With a focus on innovation and patient care, the company is committed to delivering solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and redefine medical standards.

