The Power of Love Gala was a Night to Remember Benefiting Love Heals Youth

Through LOVE, we HEAL! Our counselors help foster youth learn to cope with trauma. Rebecca Smith Founder and CEO of Love Heals Youth 2025 Heart of Gold recipient, Representative Steve Toth 2025 Counselor of the Year recipient, Chris Walker, LPC-Associate Payton Riley performing the song she wrote “Child of God” about foster children and their childhood experiences

An Inspiring Evening of Generosity and Advocacy Supporting Foster Youth

Together, through the power of love, we are changing lives and creating a brighter future for foster youth.” — Rebecca Smith

THE WOODLANDS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Friday, January 24, 2025, the community came together for an unforgettable evening at The Power of Love Gala, hosted at The Woodlands Resort and Conference Center. This sold-out event raised critical funds to support Love Heals Youth , a volunteer-run organization dedicated to bringing hope and healing to foster youth through transformative counseling services.Rebecca Smith, founder of Love Heals Youth, expressed her heartfelt gratitude, saying, “God has proven time and again that He will provide when we are faithful and obedient to His command.” Rebecca leads the organization with a servant’s heart, taking no salary and relying on the power of volunteers to carry out their mission. Unlike many nonprofits, Love Heals Youth operates with minimal financial demands, setting it apart as a steward of integrity and faith.This incredible evening would not have been possible without the generosity of its sponsors. Love Heals Youth extends its deepest gratitude to Perry Electric, the presenting sponsor of the gala, for their unwavering support and dedication to the mission. Their generosity helped bring this event to life and further the organization’s impact. Additionally, Shannon Fine Jewelers played a significant role in the evening’s success by donating breathtaking pieces that added a touch of brilliance to the night. Every sponsor contributed immensely to making this event a true celebration of love and generosity, and Love Heals Youth is profoundly grateful for their partnership in changing lives.In addition to celebrating the community’s generosity, the evening was an opportunity to honor individuals who exemplify unwavering compassion and dedication to child welfare. Each year, Love Heals Youth presents the Heart of Gold Award, and in 2025, the organization was proud to recognize Representative Steve Toth for his instrumental role in filing HB 194, the Sound of Hope Act. Representative Toth’s tireless advocacy for foster youth and his commitment to child welfare reform have left an indelible mark on the community.“Representative Toth has been a beacon of hope,” said Smith. “His selflessness and dedication are reshaping the future of child welfare, and we are eternally grateful for his contributions.” His work continues to inspire and bring meaningful change to the lives of foster youth.The evening also shined a light on the outstanding contributions of Chris Walker, Love Heals Youth’s 2025 Counselor of the Year. Known for his unwavering compassion, Chris has become a source of light and hope for foster youth, transforming lives with his ability to offer unconditional love and create a sanctuary of acceptance.“Chris embodies the essence of Love Heals Youth,” Smith said. “His tireless efforts have mended spirits and allowed countless young souls to flourish.” His dedication is a testament to the transformative power of love and guidance in the lives of foster youth.Adding to the evening's significance, the gala welcomed special guests Bishop Martin and First Lady Donna Martin of the acclaimed film Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot. They have been instrumental in the movement for the Sound of Hope Act, a legislative initiative supported by Love Heals Youth and Representative Toth. Their presence underscored the deep connections and collaborative efforts driving change in the foster care system. To learn more about the act, visit www.soundofhopeact.com Looking ahead, Love Heals Youth is excited to announce upcoming events, including the annual “Concert for Love,” held in the fall, and the next “Power of Love Gala” in January 2026. These gatherings serve as continued opportunities for the community to unite in support of foster youth. Stay tuned for more details and mark your calendars for these inspirational events.As Love Heals Youth continues to expand its outreach, more foster youth are experiencing the healing power of its services. To learn more about this mighty organization, visit www.lovehealsyouth.com and follow them on social media."Together, through the power of love, we are changing lives and creating a brighter future for foster youth," Rebecca Smith stated.To learn more about Love Heals Youth and how to get involved in the Sound of Hope Movement, please visit www.lovehealsyouth.com

Love Heals Youth Services & Outreach

