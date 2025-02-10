BlueGrace Energy Bolivia Expands Green Impact with Tokenized Carbon Credits in Mining & Vegan Sectors

BlueGrace Energy Bolivia expands sustainable finance, green mining, and vegan investments, merging growth with eco-innovation across industries. BlueGrace Energy Bolivia - Strategic Alliances BGACT token

JAKARTA, BENGKULU, INDONESIA, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB) continues to redefine sustainable investment across key industries, advancing green mining, ethical vegan food production, and carbon credit tokenization. With strategic acquisitions and partnerships, BGEB is driving economic growth while fostering environmental responsibility and financial innovation.*** Strengthening Sustainable Finance Through Carbon Credit TokenizationAs part of its long-term commitment to sustainability, BGEB and NIBank Ltd. have partnered to facilitate SDG Bond sales linked to forestry and natural capital assets. NIBank serves as a guarantor, payment agent, and collection agent, ensuring transparency and security in fund management. A key pillar of this collaboration is Article 6 of the Kyoto Protocol, which enables Joint Implementation (JI)—a mechanism allowing cross-border investments in emissions-reduction projects while earning carbon credits. This cost-effective climate action merges financial innovation with sustainability, reinforcing BGE’s leadership in responsible investment.Further advancing this mission, BGEB, in partnership with MAXIMANCE 2030 LTD, has secured the approval of ISIN UK.BG.MAX 785.985257 , facilitating equity investments in Forest Conservation Projects. This initiative ensures the integrity of issued carbon credits, reinforcing real, measurable climate impact while maintaining financial due diligence.*** BGACT: Transforming Carbon Markets with Blockchain InnovationJulio José Montenegro, CEO of BGEB, has announced the launch of BGACT, a crypto asset aimed at enhancing the efficiency and security of the company’s carbon credit operations. By tokenizing all carbon credits under its management, BGEB has not only streamlined its processes but also enabled strategic acquisitions and sustainable investments, significantly expanding its influence within the green industry sector.Available for purchase through NeXchange , each BGACT token represents one ton of CO₂ removed or offset, providing buyers with a fully encrypted, instantly cashable, and verifiable asset that supports global climate action. Built on a robust security framework, BGACT ensures seamless participation in carbon markets, reinforcing BGEB’s commitment to financial and environmental innovation.*** Revolutionizing Mining and Vegan Industries Through Tokenized Carbon CreditsLeveraging its tokenized carbon credits, BGEB has expanded its green investment portfolio, acquiring strategic stakes in sustainable ventures, including Compañía Minera Arco de Oro SAC and Frigorificos Kobefoods (FKF) in Peru.Compañía Minera Arco de Oro SAC, will implement clean mining technologies funded by Green Certificate Bonds, emphasizing biodiversity preservation, ecosystem restoration, and community engagement. This initiative sets a regional benchmark for sustainable mining, proving that economic growth can align with environmental responsibility.Frigorificos Kobefoods (FKF), a leading vegan food producer, operates a state-of-the-art facility in Tacna, manufacturing plant-based meats and dairy alternatives. With certifications from PGH, HACCP, KOSHER, and the FDA, FKF is accelerating ethical consumerism, reducing ecological impact, and fostering regional economic growth. This investment positions BGE as a key player in South America’s growing vegan market.*** Expanding Sustainable InvestmentsBuilding on its tokenized carbon credit expansion, BGEB plans to invest in PH Plus Alkaline Water, advancing health and sustainability. With a pH of 9.5, PH Plus supports hydration, digestion, and detoxification, using FDA-approved, impurity-free water. In line with SDGs, it employs biodegradable bottles via Enso Plastics, ensuring eco-friendly packaging without quality compromise, reinforcing BGEB’s impact-driven investments.*** A Unified Green Vision Across SectorsBGEB integrates sustainable finance, eco-conscious resource management, and ethical consumerism across multiple industries, further advancing the UN’s SDGs. Expanding its impact, BGE has forged key partnerships with public and private entities, including:MAXIMANCE 2030 LTD (circular economy investments); Axiom Life and Health Inc. (LLOYD’s coverholder for healthcare); APRISCO ENERGY INDUSTRIES S.L. (sustainable energy transition); PH Plus (alkaline water leader in the U.S.); Healthy Grains S.A. (hemp, chia, and flaxseed exporter from Paraguay); Favela Bank (financial inclusion in Brazil’s favelas); Mbombo Investment Group (Congolese impact investment firm)These alliances broaden BGEB’s global reach, reinforcing its sustainable initiatives in finance, energy, and social impact.*** Supporting Global Stability Through Strategic InvestmentsBeyond environmental and financial sustainability, BGEB and Mbombo Investment Group stand in full support of the Congolese Armed Forces (FARDC) in defending the sovereignty of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Committed to financial and material aid, BGEB urges financial partners, businesses, and investors to join efforts in equipping the military with essential defense supplies, ensuring stability and security in the region.As part of their long-term commitment to the DRC’s economic and environmental future, BGEB and Mbombo Investment Group, with DRC authorities' support, are planning the creation of the BGCarbon Bank, a financial institution dedicated to carbon credit trading and sustainable forest management. This initiative aims to unlock the economic value of the DRC’s forests, promoting responsible monetization, conservation, and community empowerment while fostering transparency and stability in carbon markets.*** Leading the Future of Sustainable InvestmentThrough innovative finance, green mining, ethical food production, and tokenized carbon credits, BlueGrace Energy Bolivia is pioneering sustainable solutions across multiple sectors. With a strong foundation in transparency, technology, and ethical investments, BGEB continues to set new industry standards, proving that profitability and sustainability can go hand in hand.- - - - - - - - -BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB)BlueGrace Energy Bolivia, a global consortium of energy experts, is committed to advancing the transition to a net-zero future in response to climate change challenges. Our team specializes in clean and renewable energy, boasting decades of experience in pioneering 21st-century energy transition projects. Grounded in professional expertise and unwavering integrity, we aim to create genuine value for business and society. Learn more at https://bluegracebolivia.com/ - - - - - - - - -For further information, please contact:JULIO JOSE MONTENEGROjmontenegro@bluegracebolivia.com+1 (305) 9728173 (Miami - EE.UU.)NELSON PINEDA MARTINEZnelopineda@bluegracebolivia.com+591 714-72257 (Bolivia)- - - - - - - - -DisclaimerThis announcement is solely for informational use and should not be viewed as financial, legal, or investment guidance. It includes projections and statements that aren't based on past events. Any statement in this release that isn't a historical fact is a projection. Readers should be aware that the basis for these projections might be incorrect and are advised not to rely solely on them. Any projections in this announcement come with a warning. They are current as of the release date, and the Company will update them if mandated by securities regulations.

